Sekhar Master Demands Public Apology from Srilatha and Laxmi Over Defamatory Remarks

Renowned Tollywood choreographer and master Sekhar has escalated a major controversy within the dance fraternity by officially filing a complaint with the Dancers Association and Federation against dancer Srilatha and senior dancer Laxmi. Sekhar Master has accused the duo of making derogatory, baseless, and deeply hurtful comments targeting his personal background and professional integrity.

Allegations and Hurt Sentiments

Addressing the friction, Sekhar Master expressed deep anguish over the public remarks made against him. He stated that Srilatha and Laxmi made unfounded allegations and sarcastic comments questioning his roots, character, and personal life without a shred of evidence. He specifically objected to disparaging remarks suggesting malicious control over union affairs, noting that such targeted attacks severely damaged his reputation and hurt his sentiments.

Resraint and Demand for Accountability

Sekhar Master revealed that he initially stayed away from the media and held back his response out of respect for industry elders who advised maintaining peace and avoiding public spats. However, he emphasized that the continuous and disrespectful behavior left him no choice but to take formal disciplinary action through the association.

Reiterating his dedication to the welfare of fellow dancers and union members, Sekhar Master asserted that he has always prioritized fair remuneration and transparency regarding song allocations, often stepping back to protect artists' interests. Concluding his stand, Sekhar Master has demanded an unconditional public apology from both Srilatha and Laxmi, making it clear that accountability must be upheld within the community.