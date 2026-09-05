Delulu Movie Teaser Launch: A Fresh Youth-Centric Drama Unveils Its First Look

Hyderabad witnessed the star-studded teaser launch of the upcoming Telugu film Delulu, directed by Preetham Kasturi and produced by Sankeerth Konda. The movie features Vijay Raj Kumar, Veni Rao, Sai Prasanna, Akhil Jackson, and Sriram Mandava in pivotal roles, with a vibrant musical score by Adi Chebolu tailored specifically for Gen Z audiences.

Speaking at the launch event, lead actor Vijay Raj Kumar shared an emotional turning point in his career. "When I narrated just a ten-minute synopsis over a phone call, Sankeerth Konda readily stepped forward to produce it. With Delulu, we are bringing a narrative that no one has dared to attempt before," he said.

Recalling a defining moment from his past, Vijay revealed how Megastar Chiranjeevi shaped his journey. "During my debut film, receiving an encouraging message from Megastar Chiranjeevi meant the world to me. Later, seeing him put up a WhatsApp status about me made me realize that if Chiranjeevi Ji believes in me as a hero, I need to believe in myself. That single thought gave me a fresh start, and now I am coming forward with Delulu. Chiranjeevi's WhatsApp status literally changed my life."