BLA Strikes Hard: Balochistan Liberation Army Inflicts Heavy Casualties on Pakistan Army

The Pakistan Army is facing intense heat in Balochistan following a series of high-impact ambush attacks by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA). In a coordinated assault, the BLA targeted a military convoy, reducing vehicles to ashes amid heavy gunfire. The BLA claimed responsibility for eliminating 25 Pakistani soldiers, sending shockwaves through Islamabad. In retaliation, the Pakistan Army launched massive counter-operations, claiming to have neutralized around 50 militants across the region.

Major Ambush and Fateh Squad Operations According to statements released by the BLA, its elite 'Fateh Squad' executed a fierce ambush on a Pakistan military convoy near the Ziarat Cross on Friday. The attack destroyed two military vehicles and killed 18 soldiers, while five others managed to escape with injuries. This marks one of the largest and most daring operations conducted by Baloch separatists in recent months.

The BLA's official media wing, Hakkal, released video footage showcasing the blazing military vehicles, intense explosions, and BLA members seizing weapons from the wreckage. In a separate operation, the BLA’s 'STOS' unit carried out a remote-controlled IED blast in the Hazika area of Surab, resulting in the deaths of seven more Pakistani soldiers. While the BLA's casualty figures remain unverified by independent sources and the Pakistan military has not yet released full official details, the Fateh Squad—known for guerrilla warfare in mountainous terrains—has previously been linked to high-profile actions, including the March 2025 Jaffar Express train hijacking.

Escalating Conflict in Balochistan In response to the escalating violence, the Pakistan military initiated sweeping security operations across the Mastung, Sibi, Quetta, and Kalat districts. Officials claim that up to 50 militants belonging to the BLA and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed in these counter-offensives, plunging the region into a state of severe tension.

Balochistan has witnessed decades of armed insurgency against the federal government. Separatist factions accuse Pakistani security forces of widespread human rights violations, forced disappearances, and the systematic suppression of political activists, continuing their demand for regional autonomy or absolute independence.