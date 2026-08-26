Nepal Flash Floods: 8 Dead, 9 Missing In Rasuwa

A major flash flood in Nepal’s northern Rasuwa district has caused widespread destruction, killing at least eight people and leaving nine others missing, according to officials. The disaster struck close to the Tibet border, sweeping away homes, vehicles, bridges and key infrastructure.

The flooding also affected parts of Tibet, where a mudslide reportedly caused deaths and left several people unaccounted for.

Rasuwa Hit By Sudden Flooding

The flooding began when a huge volume of water entered the Bhote Koshi River from the Tibetan side at around 9 am on Wednesday. Timure and Syapru Besi were among the worst-hit areas.

Timure Bazaar, located close to the Nepal-Tibet border, suffered major damage. Vehicles, commercial goods and other property were reportedly carried away by the powerful current.

A newly built Friendship Bridge at Rasuwagadhi was also destroyed. The bridge had been reconstructed after being damaged in last year's floods.

Several police facilities in the region were affected as well. Police stations in Timure, Syaphrubesi and Rasuwagadhi reportedly suffered damage. Nine Armed Police Force personnel stationed in Timure were also reported missing.

Possible Glacial Lake Outburst Being Examined

The exact reason behind the sudden rise in water levels has not yet been confirmed.

Nepal's flood authorities reportedly said heavy rainfall in Rasuwa was unlikely to be the main reason for the disaster. Satellite observations, however, indicated considerable rainfall on the Tibetan side.

Officials are therefore examining whether the flooding could have been triggered by a glacial lake outburst flood, commonly known as a GLOF.

Videos shared online showed the scale of the disaster, with fast-moving water destroying bridges and carrying away structures. In one video, a building appeared to collapse as people nearby ran to safety.

Hydropower Projects Also Damaged

The floods have affected important infrastructure across the region, including roads, bridges and hydropower facilities.

Nepal's Energy Ministry said around 430 MW of electricity generation capacity was affected by the disaster. Much of the affected capacity came from hydropower projects, highlighting the impact of the floods on the country's power infrastructure.

Authorities are still assessing the total extent of the damage as rescue teams continue to reach affected locations.

Rescue Operations Face Major Challenges

The Nepal government has launched search and rescue operations involving the Nepal Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force.

Two army helicopters were sent towards the affected areas to assist with rescue efforts. However, high water levels and difficult conditions prevented helicopters from landing in some locations, including Syapru Besi and Timure.

Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah chaired an emergency meeting to assess the situation and review relief and rescue measures. Authorities have also advised residents living near rivers and in low-lying areas to move towards safer locations.

Bihar On Alert As Water Moves Downstream

The effects of the flooding are also being closely monitored in India, particularly in Bihar, which shares a border with Nepal.

The Bihar government increased its preparedness after receiving information about the flood situation in Nepal. Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit held a video meeting with district officials and instructed authorities in areas along the Gandak and Kosi river systems to remain vigilant.

Officials are monitoring water levels and preparing for possible downstream effects as floodwaters move through the river systems.

Tibet Also Reports Flood-Related Damage

The disaster was not limited to Nepal. A mudslide reportedly occurred near the Gyirong border crossing on the Tibetan side, resulting in casualties and leaving some people missing.

Chinese authorities have ordered intensified search operations for those unaccounted for. China has also called for stronger monitoring and early-warning measures to reduce the risk of further disasters.

With rescue operations continuing on both sides of the border, authorities are still working to determine the full human and economic impact of the floods.