Hyderabad Traffic Advisory: Check Diversions Ahead of Marathon on August 30

Hyderabad and Cyberabad commuters are likely to face traffic diversions on Sunday, August 30, due to the 14th edition of the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon.

According to the traffic police advisory, diversions will be in place on several roads between 4 am and 11:30 am to ensure the smooth conduct of the marathon.

The event will feature three categories — the full marathon (42.195 km), half marathon (21.097 km) and 10K run. The full and half marathons will begin at People’s Plaza on Necklace Road, while the 10K run will start from Hitex Exhibition Hall in Khanamet, Madhapur.

All three routes will eventually converge at GMC Balayogi Stadium in Gachibowli, which will serve as the finish point.

Traffic police have advised commuters to plan their journeys in advance and use alternative routes wherever possible. People travelling through Necklace Road, Madhapur, Gachibowli and nearby areas are likely to experience traffic restrictions during the event.

The marathon runs are scheduled to take place between 5 am and 11:30 am on Sunday. Commuters are advised to check traffic updates before starting their journey and allow extra travel time.