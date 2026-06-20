Hyderabad Traffic Police to Conduct One-Way Traffic Trial Around KBR Park

The Hyderabad Traffic Police will conduct a one-way traffic trial around KBR Park on June 21 from 10 AM to 8 PM. The trial is being held to improve traffic movement and reduce congestion in the area.

The trial is being carried out to support the ongoing H-CITI infrastructure project, which includes the construction of a steel flyover and underpass aimed at reducing traffic congestion in the area.

Several important roads around KBR Park, Jubilee Hills Check Post, Road No. 36, and Road No. 45 will be affected by traffic diversions during the trial period. Commuters travelling from NFCL Junction, Yousufguda, Srinagar Colony, Madhapur, and nearby areas are advised to use alternative routes.

Traffic police personnel will be deployed at key junctions to guide motorists. Special signboards and lane management arrangements will also be in place to help drivers navigate the revised traffic pattern smoothly.

Officials said the trial will help them study traffic flow and identify ways to reduce congestion while the infrastructure works continue. Similar trial runs were conducted earlier around KBR Park as part of the project.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police have requested commuters to follow traffic instructions, use navigation apps for updates, and consider public transport or carpooling wherever possible. The temporary arrangements are expected to improve long-term traffic management in one of the city's busiest corridors.