China’s Medog Dam Raises Concerns for India

Recent natural disasters in the Himalayan region have once again highlighted the vulnerability of the area to earthquakes, landslides, flash floods and other extreme events. Against this backdrop, concerns are growing over China’s massive Medog hydropower project in Tibet, near the Indian border.

The project is being built on the Yarlung Tsangpo River, which enters India as the Siang River in Arunachal Pradesh before becoming the Brahmaputra. Because India lies downstream, the massive dam has raised questions about water security, flood management and the possible impact on the northeastern states.

Nepal-Tibet Floods Renew Concerns

Recent flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border caused extensive damage and raised questions about the region’s geographical sensitivity. Initial assessments reportedly linked the disaster to sudden changes in the mountainous terrain and the movement of large quantities of water into river systems.

The Himalayas are considered one of the world’s highly active seismic regions. Experts have repeatedly warned that large infrastructure projects in such areas require careful assessment because earthquakes, landslides and glacial events can have serious consequences.

What Is China’s Medog Project?

China is developing the Medog hydropower project on the Yarlung Tsangpo in Tibet. The river makes a dramatic turn before entering India, making the location particularly important from both geographical and strategic perspectives.

The project is planned with an estimated generation capacity of around 60,000 MW. If completed as planned, it could become larger in terms of power-generation capacity than China’s Three Gorges Dam and one of the world’s biggest hydropower projects.

China has reportedly set a target of bringing the project into operation around 2033.

Why Is the Project a Concern for India?

India’s main concern comes from its downstream position. Any major change in the flow of the Yarlung Tsangpo could potentially have consequences for areas along the river in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

During periods of heavy rainfall, questions have been raised about the possible impact of sudden water releases from large reservoirs. At the same time, significant changes in river flow could affect agriculture, ecosystems and communities that depend on the Brahmaputra.

However, the actual impact would depend on several factors, including dam operations, weather conditions, river flows and the nature of any future water-management arrangements.

Earthquake Risk Adds to the Debate

The location of the Medog project is another major issue in discussions surrounding the dam. The Himalayan region has active geological features and is vulnerable to earthquakes and other natural hazards.

Critics argue that constructing an extremely large hydropower facility in such an environment requires stringent safety measures and continuous monitoring. A major earthquake, landslide or other geological event could create additional risks for infrastructure and downstream areas.

Could the Dam Become a Strategic Issue?

The project is also being discussed from a strategic perspective because of China's position at the upper reaches of a river that is extremely important to India.

Some strategic analysts believe control over the river's upstream flow could give China greater influence over water management. This has led to descriptions of the project as a potential "water weapon" or "water bomb" for India.

China, however, has maintained that the project is intended primarily for power generation and economic development.

India’s Response

India has also been working on plans to strengthen its water and power infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh. One major proposal involves a multipurpose project on the Siang River, with an expected capacity of around 11,000 MW.

Such a project could potentially serve multiple purposes, including electricity generation, water storage and flood management.

Another important issue is the absence of a comprehensive water-sharing agreement between India and China covering their major transboundary rivers. India has repeatedly emphasised the importance of timely information about developments upstream, particularly during extreme weather events.