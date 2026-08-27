Allu Arjun Graces Special Forbes India 2026 Celebrity Cover

Icon Star Allu Arjun has achieved another major milestone. The actor has been featured on the cover of Forbes India’s Showstoppers 2026 edition, which celebrates India’s 100 biggest celebrities.

The special edition recognises celebrities who have made a strong impact through their work, popularity and influence. Allu Arjun’s presence on the cover highlights his growing popularity and strong brand value across India.

Allu Arjun has become a pan-India star following the massive success of the Pushpa franchise. His performance and popularity have helped him build a strong fan base across different parts of the country.

The Forbes India 2026 list features several leading names from entertainment, sports, music and other fields. Along with Allu Arjun, Telugu actor Ram Charan is also featured among the 100 biggest celebrities.

The latest Forbes India recognition adds another achievement to Allu Arjun’s growing list of milestones and further highlights his influence in Indian cinema.