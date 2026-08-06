Allu Arjun to Inaugurate AAA Cinemas in Visakhapatnam

Icon Star Allu Arjun is set to visit Visakhapatnam on August 9 to inaugurate AAA Cinemas, his first multiplex venture in Andhra Pradesh. The launch marks a significant milestone for the actor, as it is the first cinema complex in the state to be co-owned by a Telugu film star.

Authorities are making elaborate security arrangements ahead of the event to ensure everything proceeds without any disruptions. In view of crowd management concerns and previous incidents at public appearances, access to the multiplex and mall premises will be strictly regulated during the inauguration.

According to reports, the shopping mall housing the multiplex will remain closed to the general public while Allu Arjun is present. Entry will reportedly be restricted to promoters, guests, and authorized personnel accompanying the actor.

Fans are expected to gather outside the venue in large numbers. However, the actor is likely to greet supporters only from a designated area, with no public interaction planned inside the mall. The arrangements have been made to ensure smooth movement and prevent overcrowding.

Local police, along with the multiplex management, have reportedly prepared a detailed security plan to avoid any untoward incidents. Officials are taking extra precautions considering the heightened focus on crowd safety at celebrity events.

AAA Cinemas in Visakhapatnam features eight modern screens and represents Allu Arjun's first multiplex investment in Andhra Pradesh. The project is expected to strengthen the city's premium cinema experience and add another major entertainment destination for movie lovers.

With the inauguration just around the corner, fans are eagerly awaiting Allu Arjun's visit, while organizers remain focused on ensuring the event is conducted safely and efficiently under enhanced security measures.

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