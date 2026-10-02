Allu Arjun Marks a New Beginning With ICONZA

Icon Star Allu Arjun has started a new chapter in his creative journey with ICONZA, his new creative office space.

The actor unveiled ICONZA on the birth anniversary of his grandfather and legendary actor Allu Ramalingaiah. The launch was attended by members of the Allu family.

Allu Arjun described ICONZA as a new beginning and shared glimpses of the special occasion. The new space is expected to serve as a platform for creative ideas, collaborations and other professional ventures.

On the film front, Allu Arjun is currently working on Raaka, directed by Atlee. Deepika Padukone is the female lead, while Sun Pictures is producing the film.

With ICONZA, Allu Arjun appears to be expanding his professional journey beyond acting and exploring new creative opportunities.