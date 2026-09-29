Allu Arjun to Play a Cop in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s AA23?

Allu Arjun’s upcoming collaboration with director Lokesh Kanagaraj, tentatively titled AA23, is creating fresh buzz in the film industry.

According to reports, Allu Arjun may be seen in three different roles in the film. One of the characters is reportedly said to be a police officer, adding another interesting element to the highly anticipated project. However, these details have not been officially confirmed by the makers.

AA23 is expected to be a large-scale pan-India film, with Lokesh Kanagaraj directing Allu Arjun. The project is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music. The film is expected to begin production in Hyderabad in 2026.

Allu Arjun is currently working on Raaka, his film with director Atlee. The actor is expected to move on to the Lokesh Kanagaraj project after completing his current commitments.

More details about Allu Arjun’s characters and the film’s storyline are expected to be revealed once the makers officially launch the project.