KTR to Watch Nani’s The Paradise, Shares Post on X

Nani’s latest film The Paradise, directed by Srikanth Odela, has been generating discussion since its release. The period action thriller has received a mixed response from audiences, while its box-office performance has remained strong.

The film’s action sequences, in particular, have received attention from mass audiences in theatres. Discussions about the movie have also continued across social media.

KTR to Watch The Paradise

BRS working president and former Telangana minister K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) recently revealed that he plans to watch The Paradise in a theatre.

KTR shared the update on X on Saturday. He said that he was planning to return to a theatre to watch a movie after several years.

In his post, KTR mentioned that he would be watching The Paradise because it features his favourite actor Nani and has been directed by young filmmaker Srikanth Odela.

KTR’s post has attracted attention among movie fans, particularly because of his interest in the film and its lead actor.

Priyadarshi’s Role in The Paradise

Actor Priyadarshi plays an important character in The Paradise. His role, Shankar, has drawn comparisons to BRS chief and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) among viewers.

The scenes involving Shankar and the Savari tribe have also become a talking point among audiences.

Against this backdrop, KTR’s announcement that he would watch The Paradise in theatres has added another point of interest around the film.

The movie stars Nani in the lead role and marks another collaboration between the actor and director Srikanth Odela after their earlier work together.