Is Chiranjeevi’s Film With Srikanth Odela on Hold?

Megastar Chiranjeevi and director Srikanth Odela’s upcoming collaboration has been one of the most talked-about projects in the Telugu film industry. After making films like Dasara and The Paradise, Srikanth Odela is expected to bring a raw and intense style to his film with Chiranjeevi. This has created strong expectations among movie lovers and trade circles.

However, the latest buzz suggests that the project may not go on floors as originally planned. There are now reports that Chiranjeevi could take more time before starting the film with Srikanth Odela.

During the promotions of The Paradise, actor Nani and Srikanth Odela had indicated that their next major project would be followed by the Chiranjeevi film. If everything had gone according to the initial plan, the movie was expected to be Chiranjeevi’s next big project after Kaka.

But The Paradise, despite generating decent box-office numbers, received a mixed response from audiences. Following the film’s theatrical run, speculation has increased on social media about whether the Chiranjeevi-Srikanth Odela project could be delayed or kept on hold.

Chiranjeevi is currently busy with Kaka, which is being directed by Bobby. The actor also has other commitments in his lineup. Because of his packed schedule, there is uncertainty over when he will be able to begin Srikanth Odela’s film.

At the same time, another report doing the rounds suggests that the project may not be completely cancelled. Instead, the makers could reportedly spend more time working on the script and making necessary changes before taking the film forward.

There is also speculation that the movie could begin production only after the Sankranti 2027 season. If that happens, Chiranjeevi may focus on his other committed projects during the gap.

The biggest point of interest is how Srikanth Odela’s intense and rustic filmmaking style will be adapted to suit Chiranjeevi’s larger-than-life image. The combination has already generated considerable curiosity among fans.

More clarity could reportedly emerge after the release of Kaka. Until then, it remains uncertain whether the Chiranjeevi-Srikanth Odela film will move forward as planned, get delayed for a later date, or undergo major changes.

Neither Chiranjeevi’s team nor Srikanth Odela has officially confirmed that the project has been cancelled or put on hold. Therefore, the current reports should be treated as industry speculation until an official announcement is made.