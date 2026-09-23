Nani’s The Paradise: Why This Film Is Crucial for His Career

Natural Star Nani is known for maintaining a steady pace in his career, often delivering two or even three films in a year. However, his latest project The Paradise has taken considerably longer than expected. The film marks his second collaboration with director Srikanth Odela, following their previous outing Dasara.

After several changes to its release schedule, The Paradise is finally gearing up for its theatrical debut on September 24. With the film carrying huge expectations, its performance could become an important milestone in Nani’s career.

The Paradise created curiosity with its glimpse

Nani has frequently worked with debutant or relatively new filmmakers, and his collaboration with Srikanth Odela for Dasara was one such successful experiment. While Dasara received a mixed response, Nani’s mass-oriented appearance and performance attracted attention.

When the actor decided to reunite with Odela, fans were curious about what the filmmaker had planned next. Their questions received an answer when the first glimpse of The Paradise was unveiled.

The glimpse immediately generated considerable interest. Nani’s unusual two-braid appearance, dark visual palette, crow references and Anirudh Ravichander’s background score created a distinctive atmosphere. The promotional material quickly pushed expectations surrounding the film to another level.

Multiple release delays

The makers initially announced March 26 as the release date. However, production took longer than anticipated, reportedly due to the team’s efforts to achieve the desired level of detail and perfection.

The release was subsequently moved to August 21, but that date also passed without the film reaching theatres.

The team eventually locked September 24 as the final release date. Even then, there was speculation about another delay. The makers, however, continued working on the film while simultaneously promoting it across different cities.

One consequence of the extended production schedule was the absence of a conventional trailer. Instead, the makers relied on songs and other promotional material to keep audiences interested.

Songs add to the pre-release buzz

The promotional campaign received a boost from the songs Aayi Share and Yesha Nagula Katta Meeda, which attracted significant attention among fans.

The success of the songs has helped maintain the film’s visibility despite the repeated postponements. With the movie now approaching its theatrical release, audiences are waiting to see whether the actual content lives up to the expectations created by the promotional material.

Wider release and promotional campaign

The Paradise was initially announced as a film that would be released in eight languages. However, the film currently appears to have generated stronger buzz in the Telugu market compared with some of its other targeted markets.

The team has nevertheless been actively promoting the movie outside Hyderabad, including promotional events in cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kochi.

The extensive promotional campaign reflects the scale of the project and the expectations surrounding Nani and Srikanth Odela’s reunion.

Why The Paradise matters for Nani

Nani has established himself as one of Telugu cinema’s prominent actors, particularly with films that operate within the mid-range commercial space. The Paradise, however, has been mounted on a larger scale, with greater production expenditure than many of his previous projects.

The film also carries significance because Nani has been gradually expanding his reach beyond the Telugu market. Following Dasara, which helped introduce him to a wider Hindi-speaking audience, The Paradise is another opportunity to strengthen that presence.

At the same time, the film reportedly carries a higher budget than Nani’s earlier projects. That makes theatrical performance and sustained audience response particularly important for the movie’s commercial prospects.

All eyes on the September 23 premieres

The Paradise is scheduled to have its worldwide premieres on the evening of September 23, while regular theatrical screenings are expected to begin from September 24.

After a long production journey, multiple release-date changes and an extensive promotional campaign, the film is finally reaching audiences. The response from the premieres will provide the first indication of whether The Paradise can match the considerable expectations built around Nani and Srikanth Odela’s latest collaboration.

Also read: The Paradise Crosses $1 Million in North America Pre-Sales