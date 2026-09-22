Nani’s The Paradise Premiere Bookings Yet to Open

Nani’s upcoming film The Paradise is one of the most awaited movies among Telugu cinema fans. Nani plays the lead role of Jadal, while Kayadu Lohar appears as Subbu. The film is directed by Srikanth Odela.

The movie has generated strong interest even without a full-fledged trailer. The recent pre-release event also added to the excitement, with the team expressing confidence in the film. Advance bookings for the regular release have already started, but the bookings for the premieres are yet to open.

The makers are planning special premieres on the night before the theatrical release. The producer has also obtained permission for higher ticket prices, which is expected to support the film’s box-office run.

The film has completed its censor formalities and received the required clearances. However, the final version of the movie is reportedly still being prepared. This is one of the reasons why premiere ticket sales have not opened yet.

Director Srikanth Odela and music composer Anirudh Ravichander were reportedly busy with the final work on the background score and could not attend the pre-release event. Cinematographer Sai and his team are also involved in the remaining post-production work.

According to the current plan, premiere bookings are expected to begin once the final copy is ready. The premieres are still scheduled to take place, but fans may have to wait a little longer for the ticket sales to open.

Meanwhile, the response to release-day advance bookings has been encouraging. Tickets are already available for both the Telugu and Hindi versions on ticketing platforms. The early booking trend has increased expectations around the film’s opening day.

The Paradise is set to release in theatres the day after tomorrow, while the premiere shows are scheduled for tomorrow night. With the release just around the corner, fans are eagerly waiting for the premiere bookings to begin.