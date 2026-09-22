Upasana Konidela: Ram Idol Made for Her 93-Year-Old Grandfather

Upasana Konidela, entrepreneur and wife of Telugu actor Ram Charan, often shares special moments from her spiritual journey on social media. She regularly posts pictures and updates related to festivals, temple visits and other religious occasions celebrated with her family.

Recently, Upasana shared a special update connected to Ram Lalla and the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Upasana Completes Sundara Kanda Parayanam

Upasana revealed that she completed the Sundara Kanda Parayanam on September 21. She described the occasion as a very meaningful moment in her life.

The Sundara Kanda is an important part of the Ramayana and focuses largely on Lord Hanuman's journey and his search for Sita. Upasana said that completing the parayanam was particularly special because another important event happened on the same day.

Ram Idol Completed on the Same Day

According to Upasana, a Ram idol that she had commissioned from Arun Yogiraj was also completed on September 21.

Yogiraj is known for creating the idol of Ram Lalla installed at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Upasana said she had decided about a year ago to get the idol made by him.

She explained that the project was undertaken for her 93-year-old grandfather, whose lifelong devotion to the Sundara Kanda has been a source of inspiration for her.

Upasana said she found it deeply meaningful that the idol was completed on the very day she finished her Sundara Kanda Parayanam. She described the coincidence as a divine blessing and an emotional moment for her.

Upasana's Spiritual Posts

Upasana has often spoken about spirituality and meaningful traditions through her social media posts. She has also shared moments from her visits to temples, including the Kamakhya Devi Temple.

In June 2026, she shared a photograph after receiving a Goddess Lakshmi idol from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. In that post, Upasana spoke about financial awareness and encouraged people to take greater responsibility for managing their finances.

Through such posts, Upasana continues to share personal moments that connect spirituality, family traditions and other aspects of her life with her followers.