Rashmika Mandanna Reveals the Challenges She Faced for Mysaa

Rashmika Mandanna is all set to explore a physically demanding role in the upcoming Pan-India action drama Mysaa. The film’s teaser, released today, offers a glimpse of the intense action and risky sequences the actress had to perform during the shoot.

Directed by Rawindra Pulle and produced by Unformula Films, Mysaa presents Rashmika in a completely different avatar. The teaser features her taking on high-octane stunts, including dangerous hilltop runs, a leap from a 90-foot waterfall, underwater action and intense mud-fight sequences.

Speaking at the teaser launch, Rashmika opened up about how difficult the filming process was. She admitted that the actual demands of the role were far greater than what she had imagined when she first heard the story.

One of her initial challenges came during the Kerala shooting schedule. The actress had to run across a rocky hilltop filled with stones and sticks. Rashmika said she was concerned about sustaining an injury, particularly because she had other film commitments lined up.

The shoot became even more challenging during the Athirappilly Falls schedule. A major sequence required Rashmika to participate in an underwater stunt near the 90-foot waterfall. The actress revealed that she has a fear of heights and was extremely nervous about the sequence.

Another physically exhausting portion of the film involved a mud fight. Rashmika explained that the production team covered her in mud for the scene, making even basic movements difficult. She recalled struggling to walk because of the amount of mud on her body.

The demanding action schedule also resulted in an injury. Rashmika revealed that she suffered damage to her hip tendon while performing a dance sequence for the movie. Recalling her doctor's reaction after examining the scan, she said the injury appeared more similar to what might be seen in a football player's scan than an actor's.

Despite the physical challenges, Rashmika continued shooting for the project. At the teaser launch, she even joked about feeling nervous with another 12 days of filming still left.

The newly released Mysaa teaser has already generated considerable interest among audiences. With its intense action sequences and Rashmika's physically demanding performance, the teaser has created curiosity about what the film will offer when it arrives on the big screen.