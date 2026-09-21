Why Is There So Much Hate Against H-1B Visas?

A shopper at an H-E-B supermarket in Prosper, Texas, has become the subject of online discussion after being photographed wearing a T-shirt criticizing several US immigration and work-authorization programs.

The black T-shirt carried a short but pointed message: “End H1B End H4 End OPT.” A photograph of the shopper has since circulated across social media, bringing renewed attention to the debate surrounding H-1B visas and related programs.

The H-1B visa allows US employers to hire foreign workers in certain specialty occupations, while H-4 status is associated with eligible dependents of H-1B visa holders. OPT, or Optional Practical Training, allows eligible international students to gain temporary work experience related to their studies.

The issue has particular significance for Indian professionals. Indian nationals have historically accounted for a large share of H-1B approvals, making changes to employment-based immigration rules an important concern for many Indian workers, students and families in the United States.

Supporters and critics of the programs have long disagreed over their impact on the American labour market. Critics argue that foreign-worker programs can affect employment opportunities and wages for US workers, while supporters point to the role of skilled international workers in industries that rely on specialized talent.

The debate has also increasingly spilled over onto social media. Discussions surrounding H-1B visas sometimes include criticism directed specifically at Indian technology professionals, adding another layer to an already contentious immigration issue.

Against this backdrop, the photograph of the T-shirt has attracted attention not simply because of its slogan, but because it reflects a wider public debate over skilled immigration, international graduates and the presence of foreign workers in the US technology sector.

As discussions around H-1B, H-4 and OPT policies continue, the viral image has once again brought the subject of US work visas and Indian professionals into the spotlight.