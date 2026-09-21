Can Diabetics Eat Honey & Jaggery? Common Myths Busted

Diabetes is no longer confined to older adults; it is increasingly diagnosed among young individuals in their 20s and 30s. Despite the availability of modern therapies, nearly 70% of diabetic patients in India fail to keep their blood sugar levels under optimal control.

Addressing key myths and medical queries, senior endocrinologist Dr. Modi speaking to Sakshi Post emphasized that managing diabetes requires strict adherence to four fundamental pillars: Diet, Exercise, Medication, and Regular Testing.

Jaggery, Honey, and Dietary Misconceptions

A common misconception among patients is replacing refined white sugar with jaggery or honey. Dr. Modi clarified that jaggery is derived directly from sugarcane and affects blood glucose in a similar manner. Honey contains high levels of fructose, which can pose equal or greater health risks for diabetics.

Regarding staple grains, Dr. Modi advised against completely eliminating rice. Instead, patients can maintain a balanced 50:50 ratio of rice and rotis. Whole fruits with high fiber (e.g., apples, papayas, pomegranates, and watermelons) are preferable to fruit juices, which lack dietary fiber and trigger rapid sugar spikes.

Understanding Diabetes Medications & Organ Safety

Dr. Modi debunked the belief that diabetes medications damage organs over time. In reality, uncontrolled blood sugar converts into fat, accumulating in the liver and leading to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and potential kidney damage.

Metformin: Used safely for over 50 years, it remains a primary treatment. While usage exceeding five years can occasionally lower Vitamin B12 absorption, this is easily managed with routine supplements.

SGLT2 Inhibitors: These medications lower blood glucose by removing excess sugar through urine while offering protective benefits for both the heart and kidneys.

GLP-1 Receptor Agonists (Semaglutide / Ozempic / Mounjaro): These therapies delay gastric emptying, suppress appetite, and assist in significant weight reduction alongside glycemic control.

Target Parameters & Daily Discipline

To prevent long-term microvascular and macrovascular complications affecting the eyes, kidneys, heart, and nerves, patients should aim for:

Fasting Blood Sugar: Under 120 mg/dL

Post-Meal Blood Sugar: Under 160 mg/dL

HbA1c (3-Month Average): Under 7%

Dr. Modi concluded that daily physical activity, such as a 60-minute walk, enhances insulin sensitivity and lowers overall medication requirements. Maintaining a disciplined lifestyle remains essential to keeping blood sugar levels stable over time.