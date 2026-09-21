Agadha OTT Release: When and where to watch?

Filmmaker M.S. Raju’s supernatural thriller Agadha is set to make its digital debut soon. The Telugu-language film will begin streaming on ZEE5 Telugu from September 25, giving audiences an opportunity to watch the mystery-driven story from home.

Kamakshi Bhaskarla takes centre stage as Mahadevi, a woman with spiritual abilities who finds herself caught in a series of disturbing incidents. The cast also includes Shravan Reddy, Ulka Gupta, Jovika Vijay Kumar, Roshan Basheer, Bhanu Chander and Vanitha Vijayakumar in important roles.

The narrative begins to unfold after Mahadevi’s cousin dies by suicide. As a series of unexplained deaths follow, she becomes determined to uncover the truth behind the strange occurrences. Her investigation eventually leads her into a restricted forest cave, where she comes face-to-face with an unexplained supernatural presence called Agadha.

From there, the story moves through themes of belief, spirituality, mythology and fear. The film attempts to combine supernatural mystery with mythological elements, creating a setting where the boundaries between the spiritual world and the unknown begin to blur.

M.S. Raju has directed the project, while the technical crew includes cinematographer Nani Chamidisetty, composer Rakesh Venkatapuram and editor Junaid Siddiqui.

The film has been produced by Kasi Visalakshi Balusu under the Sri Adi Varaha Productions banner. With its mysterious storyline, supernatural setting and spiritual themes, Agadha is positioned as a genre-focused watch for audiences interested in atmospheric thrillers.

Agadha OTT Release Date

Agadha will premiere on ZEE5 Telugu on September 25. The OTT release is expected to take the film to a broader audience following its theatrical run.

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