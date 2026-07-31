MS Raju's Agadha Trailer Release Date Locked

The curiosity surrounding 'Agadha', the upcoming mystic divine thriller from acclaimed filmmaker MS Raju, continues to grow with each passing day. The film has already generated strong buzz, thanks to its intriguing teaser and striking posters, raising expectations among audiences.

Adding to the excitement, the makers have announced that the official trailer will be unveiled on August 3 at 12:00 PM. Along with the announcement, they released a captivating new poster featuring a female ascetic standing in the midst of a mysterious forest, hinting at the film's spiritual and mystical themes. The visual promises a captivating cinematic journey filled with divine secrets and unexplored mysteries.

Produced by Kasi Visalakshi Balusu under the Sri Adi Varaha Productions LLP banner and presented by Ajay KR, Agadha is written, directed, and scripted by M.S. Raju.

The film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, ensuring a wide pan-India reach. Scheduled for a grand worldwide theatrical release on August 14, Agadha has already impressed audiences with its teaser, and the makers are confident that the upcoming trailer will take the excitement to the next level.