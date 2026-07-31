Bhagyashri Borse Reveals Why Her Mother Blocked Her

Actress Bhagyashri Borse has opened up about the challenges she faced before making her debut in the film industry, revealing that none of her family members initially supported her dream of becoming an actress.

There was a time when many families were hesitant to let their daughters pursue a career in cinema. Although attitudes have changed over the years and more women are entering the entertainment industry, concerns about the profession still exist in some households. Bhagyashri's family was one such example.

The actress made her Telugu debut with Mr. Bachchan before appearing in the Tamil-dubbed film Kingdom. Unfortunately, neither project performed as expected at the box office. Her film Kaantha, opposite actor Dulquer Salmaan, also failed to make a strong commercial impact.

Despite the setbacks, Bhagyashri's performance in Kaantha received appreciation from audiences and critics. However, as is often the case in the film industry, actors gain wider recognition only when their films become successful. After being unfairly labelled as an "unlucky" actress due to her early releases, she finally changed that perception with the success of her recent Telugu film Lenin.

Following the film's positive response, Bhagyashri has continued to receive promising offers. She is currently working alongside actor Sivakarthikeyan in the upcoming film Seyon.

Speaking in a recent interview, the actress shared how difficult it was to convince her family about her decision to join films.

"When I decided that I wanted to become an actress, no one in my family agreed. I first spoke to my mother, but she strongly refused. Then I approached my father, and he said that if my mother was against it, he couldn't support the idea either. I expected my sister to encourage me, but she also opposed my decision," Bhagyashri said.

According to the actress, her family's biggest concern was that the film industry would not be a safe place for her. Despite their objections, she remained determined to follow her passion.

She recalled that when she attended her first audition, her mother became so upset that she blocked her on WhatsApp. The actress also revealed that her mother did not speak to her for nearly six months.

"Even then, I believed that one day, if I succeeded as an actress, my family would understand and support me. That belief gave me the strength to continue," she said.

Bhagyashri concluded by encouraging young people to trust their dreams and avoid self-doubt.

"Never let fear or uncertainty stop you. If you truly want to do something, have the courage to pursue it," she added.

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