Raaju Bonagaani Directs New Film “After Engineering”

Raasra Entertainment is producing a new film titled “After Engineering,” directed by Raaju Bonagaani. The film is being made under the Raasra Entertainment banner, which has previously produced several successful films. The movie introduces a fresh lineup of actors and technicians to the Telugu film industry.

Director Raaju Bonagaani, who has established a distinct identity in the field of visual effects, is directing the film. With a youthful and entertaining storyline, After Engineering is expected to create a unique impression in the Telugu film industry.

The film team believes that After Engineering will be a memorable movie for Telugu audiences, who have always encouraged innovative stories and emotional love stories. The makers have revealed that the songs are currently being recorded and that complete details about the film will be announced soon.

Titled “After Engineering – This Isn’t Just My Story, It’s Our Story,” the film aims to connect strongly with today’s youth. Director Raaju Bonagaani said that the story is not just about one person, but reflects the experiences and emotions of an entire generation.

He expressed his happiness about producing the film under the Raasra Entertainment banner and added that all the details regarding the cast, crew and other aspects of the project will be revealed soon at a special event.

With its youthful concept, emotional elements and fresh talent, After Engineering is expected to be an interesting film to watch out for.