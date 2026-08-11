Gold and Silver Prices Rise Today, August 11, 2026: Check City-Wise Rates

Gold and silver prices continued to remain strong on August 11, 2026, with precious metals witnessing a sharp rise in domestic markets. Gold gained further momentum amid firm international prices, while silver also moved higher.

According to the latest market rates, 24-carat gold is priced at around ₹1.55 lakh per 10 grams, 22-carat gold is around ₹1.42 lakh per 10 grams, while 18-carat gold is priced at around ₹1.16 lakh per 10 grams in most major cities. Silver is trading at ₹2.55 lakh per kg across most cities.

Gold Prices Today - August 11,2026:

Chennai

24K Gold: ₹1,55,460

22K Gold: ₹1,42,500

Delhi

24K Gold: ₹1,55,280

22K Gold: ₹1,42,350

Mumbai

24K Gold: ₹1,55,130

22K Gold: ₹1,42,200

Kolkata

24K Gold: ₹1,55,130

22K Gold: ₹1,42,200

Bangalore

24K Gold: ₹1,55,130

22K Gold: ₹1,42,200

Hyderabad

24K Gold: ₹1,55,130

22K Gold: ₹1,42,200

Kerala

24K Gold: ₹1,55,130

22K Gold: ₹1,42,200

Pune

24K Gold: ₹1,55,130

22K Gold: ₹1,42,200

Silver Rate Today - August 11, 2026: