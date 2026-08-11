Gold and Silver Prices Rise Today, August 11, 2026: Check City-Wise Rates
Gold and silver prices continued to remain strong on August 11, 2026, with precious metals witnessing a sharp rise in domestic markets. Gold gained further momentum amid firm international prices, while silver also moved higher.
According to the latest market rates, 24-carat gold is priced at around ₹1.55 lakh per 10 grams, 22-carat gold is around ₹1.42 lakh per 10 grams, while 18-carat gold is priced at around ₹1.16 lakh per 10 grams in most major cities. Silver is trading at ₹2.55 lakh per kg across most cities.
Gold Prices Today - August 11,2026:
Chennai
- 24K Gold: ₹1,55,460
- 22K Gold: ₹1,42,500
Delhi
- 24K Gold: ₹1,55,280
- 22K Gold: ₹1,42,350
Mumbai
- 24K Gold: ₹1,55,130
- 22K Gold: ₹1,42,200
Kolkata
- 24K Gold: ₹1,55,130
- 22K Gold: ₹1,42,200
Bangalore
- 24K Gold: ₹1,55,130
- 22K Gold: ₹1,42,200
Hyderabad
- 24K Gold: ₹1,55,130
- 22K Gold: ₹1,42,200
Kerala
- 24K Gold: ₹1,55,130
- 22K Gold: ₹1,42,200
Pune
- 24K Gold: ₹1,55,130
- 22K Gold: ₹1,42,200
Silver Rate Today - August 11, 2026:
- Chennai: ₹2,600
- Mumbai: ₹2,550
- Delhi: ₹2,550
- Kolkata: ₹2,550
- Bangalore: ₹2,550
- Hyderabad: ₹2,600
- Kerala: ₹2,600
- Pune: ₹2,550
- Vadodara: ₹2,550