Gold and Silver Prices Rise Today, August 11, 2026: Check City-Wise Rates

Aug 11, 2026, 12:13 IST
- Sakshi Post

Gold and silver prices continued to remain strong on August 11, 2026, with precious metals witnessing a sharp rise in domestic markets. Gold gained further momentum amid firm international prices, while silver also moved higher.

According to the latest market rates, 24-carat gold is priced at around ₹1.55 lakh per 10 grams, 22-carat gold is around ₹1.42 lakh per 10 grams, while 18-carat gold is priced at around ₹1.16 lakh per 10 grams in most major cities. Silver is trading at ₹2.55 lakh per kg across most cities.

Gold Prices Today - August 11,2026:

Chennai

  • 24K Gold: ₹1,55,460
  • 22K Gold: ₹1,42,500

Delhi

  • 24K Gold: ₹1,55,280
  • 22K Gold: ₹1,42,350

Mumbai

  • 24K Gold: ₹1,55,130
  • 22K Gold: ₹1,42,200

Kolkata

  • 24K Gold: ₹1,55,130
  • 22K Gold: ₹1,42,200

Bangalore

  • 24K Gold: ₹1,55,130
  • 22K Gold: ₹1,42,200

Hyderabad

  • 24K Gold: ₹1,55,130
  • 22K Gold: ₹1,42,200

Kerala

  • 24K Gold: ₹1,55,130
  • 22K Gold: ₹1,42,200

Pune

  • 24K Gold: ₹1,55,130
  • 22K Gold: ₹1,42,200

Silver Rate Today - August 11, 2026:

  • Chennai: ₹2,600
  • Mumbai: ₹2,550
  • Delhi: ₹2,550
  • Kolkata: ₹2,550
  • Bangalore: ₹2,550
  • Hyderabad: ₹2,600
  • Kerala: ₹2,600
  • Pune: ₹2,550
  • Vadodara: ₹2,550

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