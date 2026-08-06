Gold and Silver Prices Rise Today, August 6, 2026: Check City-Wise Rates

Aug 06, 2026, 11:51 IST
- Sakshi Post

Gold prices continued their upward trend on Thursday, August 6, 2026, as strong global demand and firm international bullion prices pushed rates higher. Silver prices also remained elevated in major Indian cities. Buyers are advised to check the latest local rates before making jewellery purchases, as prices may vary due to GST and making charges.

According to the latest market rates, 24-carat gold is priced at around ₹1.49 lakh per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is around ₹1.37 lakh per 10 grams in most major cities. Silver is trading at ₹2.40 lakh per kg across most cities.

Gold Prices Today - August 6,2026:

Chennai

  • 24K – ₹1,49,730
  • 22K – ₹1,37,250

Mumbai

  • 24K – ₹1,49,730
  • 22K – ₹1,37,250

Delhi

  • 24K – ₹1,49,880
  • 22K – ₹1,37,400

Kolkata

  • 24K – ₹1,49,730
  • 22K – ₹1,37,250

Hyderabad

  • 24K – ₹1,49,730
  • 22K – ₹1,37,250

Bengaluru

  • 24K – ₹1,49,730
  • 22K – ₹1,37,250

Vijayawada

  • 24K – ₹1,49,730
  • 22K – ₹1,37,250

Visakhapatnam

  • 24K – ₹1,49,730
  • 22K – ₹1,37,250

Silver Prices Today - August 6,2026:

  • Chennai – ₹2,50,000
  • Mumbai – ₹2,40,000
  • Delhi – ₹2,40,000
  • Kolkata – ₹2,40,000
  • Hyderabad – ₹2,50,000
  • Bengaluru – ₹2,40,000
  • Vijayawada – ₹2,40,000
  • Visakhapatnam – ₹2,40,000

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