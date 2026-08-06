Gold and Silver Prices Rise Today, August 6, 2026: Check City-Wise Rates

Gold prices continued their upward trend on Thursday, August 6, 2026, as strong global demand and firm international bullion prices pushed rates higher. Silver prices also remained elevated in major Indian cities. Buyers are advised to check the latest local rates before making jewellery purchases, as prices may vary due to GST and making charges.

According to the latest market rates, 24-carat gold is priced at around ₹1.49 lakh per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is around ₹1.37 lakh per 10 grams in most major cities. Silver is trading at ₹2.40 lakh per kg across most cities.

Gold Prices Today - August 6,2026:

Chennai

24K – ₹1,49,730

22K – ₹1,37,250

Mumbai

24K – ₹1,49,730

22K – ₹1,37,250

Delhi

24K – ₹1,49,880

22K – ₹1,37,400

Kolkata

24K – ₹1,49,730

22K – ₹1,37,250

Hyderabad

24K – ₹1,49,730

22K – ₹1,37,250

Bengaluru

24K – ₹1,49,730

22K – ₹1,37,250

Vijayawada

24K – ₹1,49,730

22K – ₹1,37,250

Visakhapatnam

24K – ₹1,49,730

22K – ₹1,37,250

Silver Prices Today - August 6,2026: