Is Chandrababu Losing Sleep Over Jagan?

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu's recent remarks at TDP party meetings have once again brought his political rival, former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, into sharp focus. Judging by reports in sections of the Telugu media, Naidu's repeated criticism of Jagan has raised questions about why a seasoned politician with decades of experience continues to devote considerable attention to the opposition leader.

Having served as Chief Minister multiple times, Leader of the Opposition, and MLA for several decades, Chandrababu's repeated attacks on Jagan have become increasingly noticeable. Political observers argue that such remarks may reflect the ruling party's concern over the opposition's continued public visibility rather than mere political rhetoric.

During a recent training programme for TDP unit in-charges, CBN reportedly remarked that "Jagan remains the same despite being rejected by the people." Another media outlet quoted him as saying that "the YSRCP has no regard for public sentiment."

However, electoral victories and defeats are an integral part of democracy. Losing an election does not imply that a political party should cease engaging with the public or abandon political activity. Opposition parties are expected to remain active and continue interacting with the electorate.

Naidu also questioned Jagan's decision to tour Srikakulam district just days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to inaugurate the Bhogapuram International Airport. The criticism, however, raises a pertinent question: what is the connection between the Prime Minister's official programme and the opposition leader's district tour?

Political analysts point out that the underlying concern may not be the timing of the visit but the public response it generated. While the ruling alliance has often relied on organised mobilisation for its public meetings, Jagan's tours have continued to draw sizeable crowds, a trend that has become increasingly difficult for his political opponents to ignore.

The Bhogapuram public meeting itself reportedly required extensive transportation arrangements, including hundreds of buses. Against that backdrop, the spontaneous turnout at Jagan's public interactions has naturally become a subject of political discussion. Had his meetings failed to attract crowds, the ruling party would likely have portrayed it as evidence of declining public support.

There is little dispute that the YSRCP suffered a decisive defeat in the 2024 Assembly elections. Yet, critics of the government ask why the ruling coalition has encountered growing public dissatisfaction within just two years of assuming office. They argue that the large gatherings witnessed during Jagan's visits deserve political introspection rather than dismissal.

If electoral defeat means a party should stay away from the people, the same standard would also apply to the TDP after its crushing defeat in 2019. Instead, Chandrababu Naidu remained politically active, frequently touring the State and highlighting public issues. Such outreach was then viewed as a legitimate democratic exercise. The opposition now argues that the same principle should apply to Jagan.

History also offers perspective. Since its formation in 1983, the Telugu Desam Party has itself experienced several electoral setbacks. It lost power in 1989, when even party founder NT Rama Rao was defeated in Kalwakurthy. Under Naidu's leadership, the party also lost the 2004 and 2009 Assembly elections and again suffered defeat in 2019 after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

Despite those losses, Naidu never withdrew from public life. Instead, he continued to tour the State, mobilise party workers and challenge the government of the day. Critics therefore contend that questioning Jagan's public outreach appears inconsistent with the TDP's own political history.

The article also draws a comparison between the electoral journeys of the two leaders. Members of the YS Rajasekhara Reddy family have represented Pulivendula continuously since 1978. Jagan himself resigned as MP in 2011 and won the subsequent by-election with a record majority of over 5.45 lakh votes.

Naidu, meanwhile, won from Chandragiri in 1978 but lost the constituency in 1983 before shifting his political base to Kuppam, which he has represented ever since. Critics argue that political leaders should remain mindful of their own electoral history while commenting on their rivals.

The political debate has also coincided with controversy within the ruling alliance. Allegations against some TDP legislators have surfaced in recent weeks, while Proddutur MLA Nandyala Varada Raju Reddy's remarks alleging growing corruption within the government have generated significant attention.

His comments prompted Naidu to warn party leaders that tickets alone do not make anyone a hero and that those harming the party would face action. However, the remarks have sparked speculation over whether the warning was directed at legislators who have publicly voiced concerns about governance.

Senior leaders within the party are believed to be aware of internal developments, making it uncertain how seriously they view such warnings. Political observers note that public criticism from within the ruling party often carries greater significance than attacks from the opposition.

Meanwhile, political rhetoric has become increasingly sharp. Naidu has repeatedly referred to the YSRCP as the "axe party," while YSRCP leaders have responded by branding the TDP with equally unflattering labels. Such exchanges have become a recurring feature of Andhra Pradesh's political discourse.

Yet, despite the verbal attacks, Jagan's public meetings continue to attract large crowds across the State. Whether these gatherings ultimately translate into electoral gains remains to be seen. But they suggest that political criticism alone has not diminished his ability to draw public attention, a reality that both the ruling party and the opposition will have to reckon with in the run-up to the next elections.