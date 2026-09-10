YS Jagan Slams Chandrababu Over Mega DSC Irregularities

YSR Congress Party chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has once again targeted the Chandrababu Naidu-led government over alleged irregularities in the Mega DSC recruitment.

Speaking at a press conference at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli on Thursday, Jagan alleged that the recruitment process was not a genuine Mega DSC but a “Daga DSC”. He said several irregularities were coming to light as the issue was being examined.

Jagan questioned the state government over the decision to place the preparation and supervision of the DSC question paper under the control of a single person. He alleged that this decision created scope for irregularities in the recruitment process.

He also raised questions about a candidate named Naveen, who, according to Jagan, secured the first rank but was allegedly not included in the merit list. Jagan questioned why Naveen's name disappeared from the second list, why his DSC login was blocked and why he was not called for verification. He also asked why the candidate had to approach the court.

Jagan further alleged that 372 people were given jobs under the sports quota without conducting an examination. He claimed that special government orders were issued for the appointments and were later changed after the recruitment process.

The former chief minister also referred to alleged audio and video recordings related to negotiations over DSC jobs. He questioned the government over the FIR registered in connection with the issue and alleged that the action was aimed at covering up the alleged scam.

Jagan said he had raised several questions about the alleged DSC irregularities but claimed that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh had not provided answers.

The allegations come amid a political clash between the ruling alliance and the YSRCP over the Mega DSC recruitment process. The claims made by Jagan are political allegations and have been presented as such in the report.