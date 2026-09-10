Bigg Boss 10 Telugu: Who Is the First Contestant to Face Mid-Week Eviction?

Bigg Boss 10 Telugu has introduced an unexpected twist just days after the season began. For the first time in the history of the Telugu version of the reality show, a contestant is reportedly being evicted in the middle of the week.

According to reports, commoner contestant Charan has been eliminated from the Bigg Boss Telugu 10 house. The show currently has 16 contestants, with a few housemates placed in the high-risk zone based on their performance in the tasks.

Charan and Jabardasth fame Ram Prasad were initially among the contestants in the high-risk zone. Later, Rohith and Vamsi secured a safe position by earning the permanent housemate tag. Chaitra was also placed in the high-risk zone following the latest task.

While the exact process followed for the mid-week eviction has not been revealed, reports suggest that Charan was the likely choice to leave the show. His performance in the house reportedly failed to impress the other contestants, and he also received limited screen time.

Charan had earlier impressed the jury during the Bigg Boss Agni Pariksha auditions and earned a place in the main show. He also performed well in the selection tasks. However, his performance after entering the Bigg Boss house is reportedly said to have led to his early exit.

The unexpected eviction has added another major twist to Bigg Boss Telugu 10, which premiered on September 6 with Nagarjuna as the host.