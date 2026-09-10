Bigg Boss 10 Telugu: Why Varshini Was Given Permanent Washroom Duty?

The third day of Bigg Boss 10 Telugu saw several arguments among the contestants over house duties, team responsibilities and monitoring. The episode also brought an unexpected punishment for Varshini.

During the episode, the Blue and Red teams were given different responsibilities for managing the house. The contestants discussed who should handle cooking, cleaning, washing dishes, laundry and monitoring duties.

Debjani was chosen as the new captain of the Blue Team. Later, the house duties were divided among the contestants. Vamsi was given cooking responsibility, while Jhansi was asked to assist him. Aman was assigned laundry duty, while Srishti and Chaitra were given house-cleaning responsibilities.

Shalini was assigned the task of cleaning the washroom. However, she decided to use her special power and transferred the responsibility to Varshini.

As a result, Varshini will have to take care of the washroom cleaning for the rest of her stay in the Bigg Boss house. Interestingly, Varshini accepted the responsibility with a smile.

Meanwhile, tensions also increased between Rohith and Trigun over dishwashing and monitoring duties. Their arguments added more drama to the episode.

With disagreements over house duties already beginning in the first few days, the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 10 Telugu are expected to bring more clashes and interesting moments.