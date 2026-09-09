YS Jagan Announces Padayatra 2.0, to Begin in 2027

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has made a key announcement about his next padayatra. He said he plans to undertake a statewide Padayatra 2.0 in September or October 2027.

Jagan reportedly shared the details during a meeting with the Parchur constituency party cadre on Wednesday. He said the upcoming padayatra will focus on reaching out to people across Andhra Pradesh and strengthening the party at the grassroots level.

Jagan’s Padayatra Plan

The proposed padayatra is expected to take Jagan to different parts of the state, where he will interact directly with people and learn about their problems. The YSRCP is also looking to strengthen its organisation ahead of the 2029 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections.

Jagan has previously undertaken a major padayatra that played an important role in his political career.

3,648 Km Walk During Praja Sankalpa Yatra

In 2017, Jagan launched the Praja Sankalpa Yatra when he was the Leader of the Opposition. He began the yatra on November 6, 2017, from Idupulapaya in YSR district, starting at the memorial of his father and former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

The yatra continued for around 341 days, during which Jagan walked approximately 3,648 kilometres. He travelled through 13 districts, 134 Assembly constituencies and 2,516 villages, meeting people from different sections of society.

Focus on Public Issues

During the Praja Sankalpa Yatra, Jagan met farmers, women, youth, employees, workers and members of various social communities. He listened to their problems and also explained the welfare schemes and Navaratnalu that the YSRCP promised to implement if it came to power.

The YSRCP later claimed that Jagan interacted with nearly two crore people during the yatra.

YSRCP Won in 2019

The Praja Sankalpa Yatra became a major turning point for Jagan and the YSRCP. A few months after the yatra ended, the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections were held.

The YSRCP won 151 of the 175 Assembly seats and formed the government, with Jagan becoming Chief Minister.

Now, with Jagan announcing another statewide padayatra for September or October 2027, the upcoming programme is expected to be an important political activity for the YSRCP ahead of the 2029 elections.