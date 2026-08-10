YSRCP Protests Against DSC, Demands Lokesh’s Resignation: Police Lathi-Charge

The YSR Congress Party has announced state-wide protests against alleged irregularities in the District Selection Committee (DSC) recruitment process in Andhra Pradesh. However, police have denied permission for several rallies planned by the party across the state.

Police have issued notices to YSRCP leaders in several places, stating that permission had not been granted for the rallies.

East Godavari District

Tension was reported near former MP Margani Bharat’s residence in Rajahmundry.

Police stopped Bharat when he tried to leave peacefully with party workers for the rally.

Bharat criticised the police action and the state government.

He demanded an inquiry into the alleged DSC irregularities.

Bharat staged a protest by sitting near the gate of his residence.

YSRCP workers raised slogans in large numbers.

Protesters demanded the resignation of Nara Lokesh.

Visakhapatnam

Tension was reported in the Visakhapatnam East constituency.

MLC Varudu Kalyani and constituency coordinator Molli Apparao were arrested.

YSRCP workers tried to stop police vehicles.

Krishna District

Police placed former minister Kodali Nani under house arrest in Gudivada.

A rally was planned under the leadership of Kaile Anil Kumar, demanding a CBI inquiry into the alleged DSC irregularities.

Police stopped the rally, saying there was no permission.

Visakhapatnam

Tension was reported in Visakhapatnam.

A heated argument took place between police and YSRCP workers.

Police reportedly arrested KK Raju.

There was a scuffle between party leaders and police.

KK Raju was taken into custody amid heavy police deployment.

Vijayawada

Tension was reported in Vijayawada.

Police stopped a rally led by Devineni Avinash.

YSRCP workers tried to move forward by pushing through police barricades.

Protesters demanded a CBI inquiry into the DSC issue and the resignation of Nara Lokesh.

Devineni Avinash said: "The Chandrababu government is afraid of the protests. Lokesh is afraid of the youth movement. That is why the government is using the police to suppress the protests. YSRCP workers will not be afraid even if cases are filed against them. There were major irregularities in the DSC recruitment process. A CBI inquiry should be conducted into the alleged paper leak."

East Godavari District

A large number of police personnel were deployed near former MP Margani Bharat’s residence in Rajahmundry.

Barricades were placed to prevent party workers from entering the house.

Police issued notices stating that permission had not been given for the rally.

YSR District

Tension was reported in Pulivendula.

YSRCP workers went to the RDO office to submit a memorandum.

Police reportedly used force when the protesters tried to enter the office.

Anantapur

Former minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said:

It is wrong to stop him from going to Tadipatri.

The opposition has the right to hold peaceful protests.

Education Minister Nara Lokesh should resign, taking moral responsibility for the alleged DSC irregularities.

The alleged irregularities took place under Lokesh’s direction.

He alleged that teaching jobs were sold for lakhs of rupees.

He also criticised the alleged restrictions on former MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy’s programmes in Tadipatri.

He alleged that TDP leader JC Prabhakar Reddy was trying to eliminate the YSRCP from Tadipatri.

He criticised the police for allegedly supporting JC Prabhakar Reddy.

Nellore

The YSRCP held a major protest rally in Nellore city over the alleged DSC irregularities.

A large number of students and youth participated in the protest led by MLC Chandrasekhar Reddy.

Former minister Kakani also participated.

Police were deployed in large numbers and said permission had not been given for the rally.

Students, youth and YSRCP workers gathered in large numbers at Ambedkar Circle.

Visakhapatnam North

YSRCP leaders alleged excessive police restrictions in the Visakhapatnam North constituency.

Police reportedly took away the keys of bikes belonging to party workers who came for the rally.

Heavy police deployment was made to prevent the rally.

District president KK Raju criticised the police action.

YSR District

The YSRCP organised a major rally in Pulivendula.

Party leaders said the protest would continue despite government restrictions.

Students and YSRCP workers participated in large numbers.

Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy and state general secretary Satish Reddy attended the rally.

Protesters demanded the resignation of Nara Lokesh, holding him responsible for the alleged DSC irregularities.

Chittoor District

Police imposed restrictions on a mega anti-DSC rally planned by the YSRCP in Kuppam.

MLC Bharat was placed under house arrest.

Bharat staged a protest outside his residence.

He demanded the resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh over the alleged DSC irregularities.

He also demanded a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities.

Bharat said the YSRCP had requested permission for the rally from the Kuppam DSP a week earlier.

He alleged that permission was denied because the TDP had obtained permission for its programme earlier.

Anakapalli

Police imposed restrictions on a protest programme in Narsipatnam.

Police were deployed near the residence of former MLA Petla Umashankar Ganesh.

Police stopped Ganesh from going to the rally.

Ganesh said the protest would be held despite the restrictions.

He alleged that the police were acting against democratic principles.

He alleged that a “Red Book Constitution” was being implemented in the state.

He said it was the duty of the opposition to highlight the government’s mistakes.

Anantapur

Tension was reported near Muchukota in the Tadipatri constituency.

Police stopped former minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy.

Peddireddy and former MLA and YSRCP district president Anantha Venkatarami Reddy reportedly argued with the police.

Peddireddy staged a sit-in on the Anantapur-Tadipatri highway against the police action.

He questioned why a peaceful rally was being stopped.

Vijayawada

A rally started from the residence of former minister Vellampalli Srinivas.

A large number of students and youth participated.

Protesters raised slogans demanding the resignation of Minister Nara Lokesh.

Chittoor

Tension was reported in Chittoor.

Police stopped a mega DSC protest rally led by Vijayanand Reddy from Ganganeni Cheruvu.

Party leaders and workers expressed anger over the police action.

Despite attempts by police to stop them, the protesters tried to move forward.

Narsipatnam

Police imposed restrictions on the proposed protest rally in Narsipatnam, saying there was no permission.

Heavy police deployment was seen near former MLA Uma Shankar Ganesh’s residence.

Police reportedly stopped party leaders and workers from attending the rally.

YSRCP leaders alleged that police called them and threatened them with cases if they attended the rally.

Visakhapatnam

Police imposed restrictions on YSRCP protest rallies.

Party workers were allegedly warned against attending the rallies.

Police reportedly called leaders and told them that permission had not been granted.

They allegedly warned that cases would be filed against those attending the rallies.

Police also warned that bikes and cars could be seized.

Heavy police deployment was made at locations where protests were planned.

YSRCP leaders criticised the police restrictions.

East Godavari District

The YSRCP planned large-scale protests over alleged irregularities in the mega DSC recruitment process.

The party planned constituency-level rallies across the district.

Police issued notices to leaders stating that permission had not been granted.

Police were deployed near the residences of former MP Margani Bharat and former MLA Jakkampudi Raja.

Gajuwaka

Police stopped Gajuwaka constituency coordinator Devan Reddy when he was reportedly going to participate in the rally.

Police stopped him near his residence, saying there was no permission for the rally.

NTR District

Police said rallies were not permitted in the Tiruvuru constituency.

Notices were issued to Tiruvuru ZPTC member Y. Ramachandra Reddy, Vissannapeta Legal Cell general secretary Shirasani Prakash and other leaders.

Police were deployed at Factory Centre, where the rally was planned.

Vijayawada

Police were deployed in large numbers near former minister Vellampalli Srinivas’s residence.

Police informed Vellampalli through WhatsApp that permission had not been granted for the rally.

YSRCP workers prepared to hold the rally.

Police reportedly warned that they would arrest protesters if the rally was held.

Anantapur

Tension was reported in Tadipatri.

Former MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy organised a major rally demanding a CBI inquiry into the alleged DSC irregularities.

Police stopped Pedda Reddy when he came out of his residence.

Pedda Reddy reportedly argued with the police.

A scuffle was reported between YSRCP workers and police.

Police stopped vehicles carrying YSRCP workers coming towards Tadipatri.

Pedda Reddy demanded Lokesh’s resignation, holding him morally responsible for the alleged DSC irregularities.

Chittoor District

Kuppam DSP Parthasarathi issued notices stating that permission had not been granted for the YSRCP protest rally.

YSRCP leaders alleged that the police were acting in a biased manner.

The notices said permission was denied to the YSRCP because the TDP had already received permission for a victory rally.

The DSP advised leaders not to participate in the rally without permission.

He warned that legal action would be taken against anyone violating the restrictions.

Kakinada

The YSRCP alleged a conspiracy by alliance leaders to stop its rally in Tuni.

Police issued notices to key party leaders.

Police said Section 30 was in force and that permission had not been given for the rally.

YSRCP State-Wide Protests Today

The YSRCP is conducting state-wide protests today.

The party is demanding a CBI inquiry into the alleged DSC irregularities.

It is also demanding the resignation of Minister Nara Lokesh.

Protest programmes have been planned in all Assembly constituencies.

The YSRCP has already held protests in different forms.

The party has submitted memorandums to collectors and organised town hall meetings and relay hunger strikes.

YSRCP leaders said they would continue their agitation until the government responds.

Kurnool

The YSRCP organised a protest rally over alleged irregularities in the DSC recruitment process.

Kurnool Two Town police imposed restrictions, saying there was no permission for the rally.

Police warned of action if the rally was held without permission.

Police said no rally was permitted in the Kurnool Assembly constituency.

YSRCP leaders were reportedly served notices late at night.

Gudivada

Police issued notices to YSRCP leaders stating that permission had not been granted for the protest rally planned under the leadership of former minister Kodali Nani in Gudivada.

Police warned that legal action would be taken if the rally was conducted. Police reportedly visited the residences of YSRCP leaders late at night and served the notices.

The restrictions were imposed after the YSRCP announced protests alleging irregularities in DSC recruitment.

Rally Also Stopped in Tadipatri

Police also denied permission for the YSRCP protest in Tadipatri, Anantapur district. The party had planned a major rally under the leadership of YSRCP coordinator and former MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy, demanding a detailed inquiry into the alleged DSC irregularities.

At the same time, TDP MLA JC Asmith Reddy and his father JC Prabhakar Reddy had announced another programme in the area.

Police reportedly denied permission for the YSRCP rally, citing the possibility of law and order problems if programmes by both groups were held at the same time.