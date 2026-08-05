YS Jagan Emerges as a Gen Z Favourite

YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy received a warm welcome during his visit to Devarapalli in Andhra Pradesh, with a large number of party workers and supporters turning up to greet him. The event was marked by enthusiastic participation, especially from young people.

According to party leaders, many Gen Z supporters and first-time voters attended the programme, creating a lively atmosphere. The strong youth presence was seen as a positive sign for the party and boosted the morale of local YSRCP cadres.

Supporters lined the roads to catch a glimpse of Jagan, waving party flags and raising slogans in his favour. Party leaders said the response reflected continued public support and renewed energy among workers ahead of future political activities.

Jagan also interacted with party members and encouraged them to stay connected with people at the grassroots level. Senior YSRCP leaders described the visit as successful and said it had injected fresh enthusiasm into the party's rank and file.

The Devarapalli programme has become a talking point in Andhra Pradesh politics, with the large turnout and youth participation drawing attention across the state.