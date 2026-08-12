Hyderabad SIR: Top Film Stars Retain Their Voter Registration

Several leading film personalities have reportedly chosen to keep their voter registrations in Greater Hyderabad during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

A large number of celebrities are based in and around Jubilee Hills, which was formerly part of the Khairatabad Assembly constituency. According to the information available, around 98% of the film personalities in the area have completed their enumeration forms and submitted them to Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

The list reportedly includes major names from the Telugu film industry such as Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Amala, Naga Chaitanya, Akhil Akkineni, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Jr NTR, Vijay Deverakonda, Manchu Lakshmi, Manchu Manoj, K. Raghavendra Rao, Daggubati Suresh Babu, Rana Daggubati and Abhiram Daggubati. Several other actors, directors, producers and music professionals are also said to have completed the process.

However, not every celebrity has opted to continue their voter registration in Hyderabad. Actor Manchu Mohan Babu and Manchu Vishnu have reportedly decided not to retain their registrations in the city. Meanwhile, actor Rashmika Mandanna, who is married to Vijay Deverakonda, reportedly informed officials that she had submitted her SIR form in Mumbai.

The SIR exercise is aimed at verifying and updating electoral rolls. In Telangana, Booth Level Officers have been conducting door-to-door verification as part of the process. The Election Commission has scheduled publication of the draft electoral roll for July 31, followed by a period for filing claims and objections.

Khairatabad also has a sizeable number of current and former civil service officials among its voters. Reports cited in the supplied information said 448 IAS, IPS, IRS and ISS officers are associated with the constituency. Some of them have reportedly shifted their voter registrations to their respective native states.

The SIR process will ultimately lead to an updated electoral roll after verification and disposal of claims and objections. Voters are encouraged to check their details and ensure that their information is correctly reflected in the revised list.

Also read: Hardik Pandya IPL 2027 Trade: Gujarat Titans Return Rumours