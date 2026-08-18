Telangana Voter List 2026: Name Missing From Draft Roll? Here’s What to Do

The Telangana Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has entered a crucial stage with the release of the draft voter list. Voters who cannot find their names in the draft roll do not need to panic, as the Election Commission has provided a process to seek inclusion.

Telangana Chief Electoral Officer C Sudharsan Reddy said that voters whose names are missing from the draft list can submit Form 6 to get their names included in the electoral roll. The draft list was released on August 17, 2026, following the completion of the enumeration process.

According to the latest data, nearly two crore enumeration forms were received during the SIR exercise, accounting for around 78.30 per cent of the total population. The revision process is aimed at updating the electoral rolls and identifying entries that require verification.

What If Your Name Is Missing?

Voters who do not find their names in the draft electoral roll can apply through Form 6 for inclusion. The process allows eligible citizens to request that their names be added to the voter list.

Those who have shifted their residence should also ensure that their voter details are updated. Depending on the nature of the change, Form 6 or Form 8 may be applicable. Telangana’s Chief Electoral Officer has previously clarified that missing from the draft roll does not automatically mean that a person has permanently lost their voting right.

Why Are Names Missing?

The SIR exercise involves verification of voter records and identification of entries involving deceased persons, voters who have shifted, duplicate entries and other cases requiring scrutiny. In Telangana, a large number of voters have been left out of the draft roll following the revision, making it important for citizens to check their details carefully.

Voters should therefore verify their names, addresses and other details in the draft electoral roll. If there is an omission or an error, they should use the prescribed claims and correction process within the given period.

The SIR process is intended to create an updated and accurate electoral roll while giving eligible voters an opportunity to correct discrepancies. Those who find their names missing should act promptly and submit the appropriate form rather than waiting until the final voter list is published.