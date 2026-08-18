Anasuya Bharadwaj Faces Controversy Over Jai Shri Ram Comments

Actress and TV anchor Anasuya Bharadwaj has landed in a fresh controversy following remarks she made about the slogan ‘Jai Shri Ram’. The issue has now reached the police station, with BJP leaders filing a complaint against the actress in Hyderabad.

According to reports, Anasuya spoke about instances where some people allegedly use religious slogans while engaging in attacks or objectionable activities. Her comments on ‘Jai Shri Ram’ drew criticism from BJP leaders, who alleged that the remarks hurt the sentiments of Hindus. They subsequently approached the Borabanda Police Station seeking legal action.

Anasuya has responded to the controversy on social media. She reportedly maintained that her comments were being taken out of context and alleged that portions of her statement were deliberately edited and misrepresented. She also clarified that she did not intend to target any religion, caste or community.

The actress further stated that she follows Sanatana Dharma and is a devotee of Lord Hanuman. She concluded her social media response by invoking ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Jai Hanuman’, while standing by her comments.

Meanwhile, police have reportedly taken the BJP complaint on record and are examining the matter. The reported video clips and the allegations raised in the complaint are expected to be reviewed before any further action is decided.

Anasuya has previously been involved in social media controversies because of her outspoken views. However, the latest issue has attracted wider attention as it involves religious sentiments and a police complaint. For now, the matter remains under police consideration, while both sides have presented their respective positions.