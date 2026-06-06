Did Anasuya Take a Stand on the Peddi Scene Controversy?

Actress and television host Anasuya Bharadwaj has shared her opinion on the ongoing discussion surrounding Janhvi Kapoor's character in Peddi. The film, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, has been making headlines not only for its box-office performance but also for the debate over the portrayal of its female lead.

After the film's release, several viewers criticized the way Janhvi Kapoor's character, Achiyamma, was presented on screen. Many felt that some scenes focused more on glamour than on character development, leading to discussions about the representation of women in Telugu cinema.

Reacting to the controversy, Anasuya reportedly expressed concern over how female characters are often portrayed in commercial films. She emphasized that women in cinema deserve meaningful roles and should not be reduced to visual appeal alone. Her comments quickly gained attention on social media, with many users supporting her views.

The debate became so intense that director Buchi Babu Sana publicly responded to the criticism. He clarified that it was never the team's intention to objectify Janhvi Kapoor's character and announced that certain scenes would be edited following audience feedback. He also apologized to viewers who felt uncomfortable with the portrayal.

The controversy has reignited discussions about female representation in films and the importance of writing strong characters for actresses. Many film lovers believe that commercial success and meaningful character development can go hand in hand.

Meanwhile, Peddi continues to attract audiences in theatres, with Ram Charan's performance receiving praise from fans and critics. However, the conversation surrounding Janhvi Kapoor's role remains one of the most talked-about aspects of the film.

Overall, Anasuya's reaction has added another dimension to the ongoing debate, encouraging discussions about creative choices, audience expectations, and the portrayal of women in modern cinema.