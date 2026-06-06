AP Not in Safe Hands: Women Harassed Under TDP Rule

The YSR Congress Party has launched a fresh attack on the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP), alleging that a woman party worker in Chittoor district has been subjected to continuous harassment by a TDP supporter.

Using the hashtag #APisNotInSafeHands, YSRCP leaders claimed that the woman activist has been repeatedly harassed over the phone by an individual allegedly associated with the TDP. The party alleged that despite filing multiple complaints with the police, no action has been taken and her grievances have not been officially registered.

The opposition party questioned the government's commitment to women's safety, alleging that law enforcement authorities have failed to respond adequately to the victim's complaints. YSRCP leaders further accused the ruling party of providing protection to individuals involved in such acts.

“Is the TDP government giving a free hand to such offenders? Why are the police refusing to act despite repeated complaints from the victim?” the party asked, demanding immediate intervention and strict action against the accused.

The allegations have once again triggered a political debate over women's safety and the functioning of law enforcement agencies in Andhra Pradesh. However, there has been no official response from the TDP or the police regarding the claims made by the YSRCP.

Meanwhile, at the recently held YSRCP Women’s Wing meeting, state coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy stated that the coalition government in Andhra Pradesh has failed to implement promises on women’s empowerment and welfare, and calls for a statewide campaign highlighting its alleged shortcomings. Sajjala alleged that women in the state have been the worst affected during its two years in office and accusing it of betrayal, deception and exploitation.