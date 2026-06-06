Margani Bharat Launches All-Round Attack on AP Coalition Government

Former MP and YSRCP National Spokesperson Margani Bharat launched a sharp attack on the Andhra Pradesh government, accusing Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of suppressing dissent and failing to address key public concerns.

Speaking to the media, Bharat alleged that the Chief Minister is threatening legal action against anyone who raises questions about alleged irregularities in the DSC (District Selection Committee) recruitment process.

“If anyone speaks out about irregularities in the DSC recruitment, the Chief Minister is threatening to file cases against them. Chandrababu Naidu appears determined to run the state in an authoritarian manner,” Bharat said.

The YSRCP leader also accused Naidu of taking contradictory political positions over the years.

“It was Chandrababu Naidu who criticized the BJP, and it was Chandrababu Naidu who later praised the BJP. It was Chandrababu who once said the Congress party was irrelevant, and it was Chandrababu who later claimed that the country needs Congress. He promised to implement more welfare schemes than YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, yet now he says the state treasury is empty,” Bharat remarked.

Bharat further questioned the government’s preparedness for the upcoming Pushkaram festival, which is expected to be held next year.

“Pushkaram is just a year away. What has this government been doing throughout the summer instead of making arrangements for the festival? Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan made allegations regarding pollution issues. Even after ten days, no action has been taken on those allegations,” he said.

Raising concerns over infrastructure and development works related to Pushkaram, Bharat questioned why contracts were allegedly being awarded through nomination rather than a transparent tender process.

“Why are Pushkaram-related works being allotted through a nominated system instead of following the tender process? How many crores of rupees are involved in this scam?” he asked.

The former MP demanded greater transparency from the government and urged authorities to address the concerns surrounding recruitment processes, environmental issues, and preparations for the major religious event.