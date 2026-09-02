YS Jagan Pays Tribute to YSR at YSR Ghat

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and late leader Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy was remembered across Andhra Pradesh on his death anniversary. His son and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tribute to his father at the YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya on Wednesday morning.

YS Jagan visited the memorial and offered floral tributes to YS Rajasekhara Reddy. He later took part in special prayers held at the memorial. Several members of the YSR family, along with YSRCP leaders, party workers and supporters, attended the prayer ceremony in large numbers.

YS Rajasekhara Reddy, popularly known as YSR, continues to be remembered by his supporters for his political career and welfare initiatives. On his death anniversary, YSRCP leaders and party workers organised memorial programmes at several locations across the state.

YSR Death Anniversary Observed in Tadipatri

A programme was also held in Tadipatri in Anantapur district to mark YSR's death anniversary. YSRCP coordinator and former MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy paid floral tributes to the statue of YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Party workers and supporters participated in the programme and remembered the former Chief Minister. They raised slogans such as "Johar YSR" and expressed their commitment to following and fulfilling his ideals.

The death anniversary programmes were held in different parts of the state, with YSRCP leaders, workers and followers paying their respects to the late leader.