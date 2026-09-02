Why Are Makers Hiding Prabhas’ Look Again?

Prabhas has once again become a talking point among fans, this time because his look from the promotions of Romanchakam has not been revealed.

Prabhas’ Look Kept Under Wraps

The team of Romanchakam recently met Prabhas as part of the film’s promotions. However, unlike the usual promotional pictures, the makers have not revealed Prabhas’ look from the meeting. This has increased curiosity among fans.

Romanchakam stars Sumanth Prabhas and Ananthika Sanilkumar in the lead roles and is scheduled to release on September 3. Despite the film’s promotions, Prabhas’ appearance has been carefully kept private.

Is There a New Fauzi Look?

Interestingly, Prabhas’ look from his upcoming film Fauzi was recently seen during an interview. The actor has now reportedly joined the shooting of Fauzi again, leading to speculation that he could be sporting another different look for the project.

Fans are wondering whether the hidden appearance is connected to a special presentation or a new look from Fauzi. However, there is no official confirmation about the reason behind keeping his appearance under wraps.

Prabhas’ Upcoming Projects

Romanchakam is presented by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who is also directing Prabhas in Spirit. The latter is scheduled for release in March 2027.

For now, the mystery surrounding Prabhas’ hidden look has added another layer of curiosity among his fans.