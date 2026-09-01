School Holiday September 1: State-Wise School Closure Updates

Students and parents in several parts of India are waiting for clarity on whether schools will remain closed today as heavy rainfall continues in different states. While some districts have already announced a holiday because of weather conditions, schools in many other areas are expected to function normally unless local authorities issue separate orders.

Heavy rain has affected several regions, with the weather situation remaining a concern in parts of central, northern and eastern India. Authorities are closely monitoring rainfall, waterlogging, road conditions and other safety issues before taking decisions on school operations.

For September 1, school closure announcements are mainly being made at the district level. This means a holiday declared in one district does not automatically apply to the entire state.

September 1 School Holiday: Which Areas Have Announced Closure?

In Madhya Pradesh, Satna district has announced a holiday for schools on September 1 amid heavy rainfall and weather-related concerns. Students in other districts of the state should check with their local administration or school because separate closure orders may be issued depending on conditions.

In Uttarakhand, schools in Nainital district have also been given a holiday on September 1 due to heavy rain. The hilly terrain makes intense rainfall particularly concerning because it can increase the possibility of landslides, road blockages and travel disruptions.

Parents in other Uttarakhand districts should not assume that the Nainital holiday applies to them. They should wait for an official notification from their district authorities or school.

Is There a School Holiday in Delhi-NCR on September 1?

There is no confirmed blanket school holiday covering the entire Delhi-NCR region for September 1.

Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram may experience rain and thunderstorms, but school operations can depend on local weather conditions and administrative decisions. Individual schools may also communicate changes to timings, transport arrangements or attendance.

Parents should therefore check their school's latest message before sending children to school.

Gurugram School Holiday Update

Gurugram is also being monitored because of the possibility of heavy rainfall. Rain can cause waterlogging and traffic problems on several routes, which may affect school transportation.

However, a general school holiday for the entire city or Haryana has not been confirmed. Students should follow notifications issued by their school and local authorities.

School Holiday in Uttar Pradesh

Several parts of Uttar Pradesh could receive rain and thunderstorms on September 1. However, school holidays in the state are generally dependent on district-level decisions during weather emergencies.

Students in Noida, Ghaziabad and other rain-affected districts should check for specific orders instead of assuming that schools across Uttar Pradesh are closed.

Odisha School Holiday Update

Odisha is expected to remain affected by active monsoon conditions, with heavy rainfall possible in parts of the state. In areas where flooding, waterlogging or unsafe travel becomes a concern, district authorities may announce school closures.

As of September 1, parents should check their district's latest announcement to confirm whether schools are operating.

Bihar and Jharkhand School Holiday

Rainfall is also expected across parts of Bihar and Jharkhand. Thunderstorms and lightning may accompany the rain in some locations.

There is no single closure order covering all schools in these states. Local administrations can announce holidays if conditions become unsafe. Students should check official district updates and school notifications for the latest information.

West Bengal and Sikkim School Holiday Update

Parts of West Bengal and Sikkim are also experiencing rainfall activity. The situation may be more challenging in areas close to the hills, where heavy rain can affect roads and transportation.

Whether schools remain open or closed on September 1 will depend on decisions taken by local authorities and individual institutions.

Himachal Pradesh School Holiday Update

Himachal Pradesh continues to face rainfall-related concerns. Heavy showers in the hill state can affect road connectivity and increase the risk of landslides in vulnerable locations.

Students and parents should check district-specific announcements to find out whether schools are closed on September 1.

Chhattisgarh and Other Rain-Affected States

Chhattisgarh is also likely to see rainfall and thunderstorms in parts of the state. Similar weather-related concerns are being reported in several other states, including Punjab and parts of Northeast India.

However, there is no indication of a single nationwide school holiday for September 1. Any closure will depend on the weather situation in a particular district and instructions from local authorities.

September 1 School Holiday: What Parents Should Check

With weather conditions changing quickly, parents should verify the latest information before sending their children to school. A school may remain open even when nearby districts have declared holidays.