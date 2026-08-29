Hyderabad Real Estate Boom: Raidurg Land Sold at ₹269 Crore Per Acre

Hyderabad’s real estate market has reached another major milestone, with land prices in the city’s IT corridor touching a record ₹269 crore per acre.

The latest record was set in an auction conducted by the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) for a 5.38-acre plot at Raidurg. The government had fixed the base price at ₹175 crore per acre, but strong competition among bidders pushed the final price much higher.

The plot, located in Survey No. 83/1 at Raidurg, attracted several real estate companies. Participants had to deposit an advance amount of ₹10 crore to take part in the online auction.

After intense bidding, Vamsi Ram Builders emerged as the highest bidder and secured the entire 5.38-acre parcel at ₹269 crore per acre.

Raidurg Land Prices Surge

The latest auction comes just days after another plot in the same Raidurg area was sold for ₹264 crore per acre. The new deal has therefore pushed the price up by another ₹5 crore per acre within a week.

At ₹269 crore per acre, the latest transaction highlights the strong demand for premium commercial land in Hyderabad’s IT corridor.

Government to Earn Around ₹1,447 Crore

The auction is expected to generate around ₹1,447 crore in revenue for the Telangana government. The strong response from real estate companies has also highlighted the growing commercial importance of Raidurg.

Located close to Hyderabad’s major IT and business hubs, Raidurg has become one of the city’s most sought-after locations for commercial development.

With land prices crossing ₹260 crore per acre in just a week, the latest auction has once again put Hyderabad’s premium real estate market in the spotlight. The record price also reflects the growing demand for strategically located commercial land in the city’s IT corridor.