Hyderabad Land Prices Higher Than Mumbai? Explained

Hyderabad's real estate market has been making headlines after government land auctions in the city's western IT corridor recorded some of the highest land prices in the country. While Mumbai has traditionally been known as India's most expensive property market, the latest auction figures have sparked fresh discussions about whether Hyderabad is catching up—or even overtaking it in certain segments.

The debate gained attention after Keystone Realtors acquired additional development rights for its Rustomjee project in Versova, Mumbai. The company purchased 8,800.74 square metres of additional Floor Space Index (FSI) for Rs 143.45 crore, which works out to an estimated Rs 66 crore per acre of development potential.

Although the deal is located in one of Mumbai's premium residential neighbourhoods, the implied land value is much lower than the prices seen in recent Hyderabad government auctions.

Hyderabad's land auctions set new benchmarks

Over the past year, land auctions conducted by the Telangana government in Raidurg Knowledge City, one of Hyderabad's prime commercial hubs, have attracted record-breaking bids.

In 2025, a 7.67-acre commercial plot was sold for nearly Rs 177 crore per acre. That record was surpassed in May 2026, when another parcel fetched around Rs 237 crore per acre, making it one of the highest land prices recorded in India.

These figures have led many to wonder whether Hyderabad has now become more expensive than Mumbai.

Why the comparison is not straightforward

Real estate experts believe the comparison needs to be viewed carefully because the two transactions involve different types of properties.

The Mumbai deal relates to additional FSI for a residential project in an already developed location where land is extremely limited. On the other hand, the Hyderabad transactions involve commercial land auctions in the city's fast-growing IT and financial district.

Developers bidding in Hyderabad are investing with the expectation that demand for office space, commercial buildings and mixed-use developments will continue to grow over the coming years.

Unlike Mumbai, Hyderabad also has a larger supply of government-owned land that can be auctioned in the future, creating opportunities for large-scale commercial expansion.

Experts urge caution

Property consultants say that auction prices reflect investor confidence and future expectations rather than the current market value of surrounding properties.

The real success of these high-value investments will depend on whether developers can complete projects successfully, attract businesses, maintain occupancy and generate strong returns over the long term.

They also point out that Mumbai continues to benefit from limited land availability, making it one of the country's most valuable real estate markets despite lower per-acre figures in individual transactions.

Rising prices affect homebuyers

While record land deals highlight Hyderabad's rapid growth, they also raise concerns for ordinary homebuyers.

As land prices continue to increase, the cost of residential projects is also rising, making it harder for middle-class families to purchase homes in well-developed areas. Industry observers believe maintaining affordability will be one of the biggest challenges if land values continue to climb.

Whether Hyderabad eventually becomes India's most expensive real estate market will depend not only on headline-making auctions but also on sustained demand, successful developments and long-term property values.

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