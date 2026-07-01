Telangana Heavy Rain Likely Till July 4

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall across Telangana and 23 other states over the next 24 to 72 hours, as the southwest monsoon strengthens across the country. Weather officials said the formation of two consecutive low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal has intensified monsoon activity, leading to increased rainfall and a noticeable drop in temperatures.

According to the IMD, the southwest monsoon, which slowed down briefly during June, has now regained momentum and is expected to bring significant rainfall across several regions. The two low-pressure areas developing over the Bay of Bengal are likely to move inland through central India, pushing large amounts of moisture into the atmosphere and strengthening the monsoon system.

As a result, widespread rainfall is expected between July 1 and July 4, with many areas likely to experience heavy to very heavy showers. The increased cloud cover and rainfall have also reduced daytime temperatures by 5 to 6 degrees Celsius, bringing relief from the recent heat.

Telangana districts on alert

The weather department has issued alerts for several districts in Telangana, particularly in the northern and eastern parts of the state. Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mahabubabad, Warangal and Hanamkonda are expected to receive heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Officials have advised people living in low-lying areas to remain cautious, as heavy rainfall may lead to waterlogging and localized flooding.

June rainfall remained below normal

While the monsoon is expected to become active in early July, Telangana recorded below-normal rainfall during June. According to the IMD, the state registered a 12 percent rainfall deficit for the month.

Telangana received 11.53 cm of rainfall against the normal average of 13.03 cm. Around 16 districts recorded rainfall deficits ranging from 20 percent to 59 percent.

Among all districts, Hanamkonda witnessed the highest rainfall shortage. The district was expected to receive 142.1 mm of rainfall during June but recorded only 40.9 mm, resulting in a 71 percent rainfall deficit.

The remaining districts also reported rainfall below the seasonal average, though the deficits were comparatively lower.

Heavy rains may improve water availability

Meteorologists believe the widespread rainfall expected during the first week of July could significantly reduce the rainfall deficit across Telangana. The heavy showers are also likely to increase inflows into rivers, reservoirs and irrigation projects, improving water availability for agriculture and drinking purposes.

With monsoon activity intensifying, residents are advised to stay updated with official weather bulletins and follow safety precautions during periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

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