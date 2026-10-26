Korea Culture Day 2026 in Hyderabad: K-Pop Group NTX Draws Huge Crowds

hilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad turned into a centre of Korean culture on Sunday as Korea Culture Day 2026 attracted hundreds of youngsters and K-pop fans. The event brought Korean music, dance and traditions together with the rich cultural heritage of Telangana.

The celebration featured live performances, traditional Korean music, Taekwondo demonstrations and local art forms. The venue was packed with visitors who gathered to watch the performances and record the memorable moments on their mobile phones.

Organised under the theme “One Light, Two Cities”, the K-Harmony Festa aimed to bring people closer through cultural exchange. Visitors got an opportunity to explore Korean fashion, music and customs while enjoying Telangana’s traditional performances.

K-Pop Group NTX Becomes the Main Attraction

South Korean boy band NTX was one of the biggest highlights of Korea Culture Day 2026. The group, which made its debut in 2021, attracted the attention of young fans with its performance.

The programme also included Korean traditional music, Taekwondo demonstrations and classical and crossover performances. Telangana’s traditional Perini dance and Dappulu performances added a local touch to the celebrations.

The combination of Korean and Telangana art forms made the festival a special experience for visitors.

K-Dramas and K-Pop Bring Youngsters Closer to Korean Culture

For many visitors, their interest in South Korea started with K-pop music and Korean television dramas.

Madhu, a professional dancer, said Korean dance styles and fashion inspired him to explore the culture further. He explained that watching K-dramas and listening to K-pop had increased his interest in Korean entertainment.

Another visitor, Anupama, said Korean dramas had gradually become one of her favourite forms of entertainment. She appreciated the way some shows portray women as strong characters and explore themes beyond education. She also enjoyed the relationships and chemistry between the characters.

Anupama added that she had learned a few basic Korean words and expressions by watching these shows.

Visitors Experience Traditional Korean Fashion

Korean fashion and customs were another attraction at the festival. Deepthi, a visitor, said she got an opportunity to experience hanbok, the traditional Korean outfit, for the first time. She had previously seen the attire in Korean television dramas.

Kavya, another attendee, said cultural festivals like this help people learn about other countries beyond what they see in films, music videos and television shows.

The event offered visitors an opportunity to experience Korean traditions directly and understand their cultural significance.

Leaders Emphasise India-South Korea Cultural Ties

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka highlighted the importance of cultural exchanges between countries. He said South Korea’s international influence showed that a country's strength was not limited to its economy or military power.

He also noted that cultural connections could help build stronger relationships between people and encourage cooperation in areas such as education, technology, tourism and investment.

South Korean Ambassador to India Lee Seong-ho said Hyderabad was hosting the celebration for the first time.

Korea Culture Day 2026 highlighted the growing interest in Korean entertainment and traditions among Indian youngsters. By bringing together Korean performances and Telangana’s cultural heritage, the festival created a platform for cultural understanding and friendship.