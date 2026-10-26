Cyclone Arnab: Red Alert for Coastal Andhra as Extremely Heavy Rain Forecast

Cyclone Arnab is approaching the Andhra Pradesh coast, raising concerns about heavy rainfall and strong winds across the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of extremely heavy rainfall in several coastal districts on October 27 and 28, 2026.

The cyclone is expected to cross the coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, near Kakinada and Yanam, on October 28. Wind speeds could reach 115–125 kmph, with gusts of up to 140 kmph.

Red Alert Issued for Several Districts

The weather department has issued red alerts for several districts because of the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall.

On October 27, a red alert has been issued for Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari and Eluru districts, along with Yanam.

On October 28, red alerts are in place for Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, NTR, Krishna and Guntur districts, along with Yanam. Bapatla is also included in the red-alert, other districts are under orange and yellow alerts, indicating the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Strong Winds and Coastal Flooding Concerns

Officials have warned that strong winds and rough sea conditions could affect coastal areas. Sea water may rise by around one to 1.5 metres above the normal level in low-lying areas near Kakinada and Yanam during landfall.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea on October 27 and 28. Authorities are also preparing to move people from vulnerable coastal areas to safer locations if required.

Rain Forecast for Rayalaseema

While coastal Andhra Pradesh is expected to experience intense rainfall, parts of Rayalaseema may receive light to moderate rain and thunderstorms.

Officials have asked people to remain alert, follow weather updates and take precautions as the cyclone approaches. The storm's exact track and intensity may change, so residents should follow the latest advisories from the IMD and Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority.