Bank Holiday Today: Banks Closed in 5 Cities on October 26

Bank branches in five cities across India are closed today, Monday, October 26, 2026. The closures are due to local holidays, including Laxmi Puja, Accession Day and Maharishi Valmiki’s birthday. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has included these holidays in its October 2026 bank holiday calendar.

The affected cities are Agartala, Chandigarh, Jammu, Shimla and Srinagar. Both public and private sector banks in these locations are observing the holiday. These include State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Canara Bank.

However, the bank holiday does not apply to the entire country. Branches in other cities may remain open as usual. Customers should check their local branch’s holiday schedule before visiting.

Online Banking Services Remain Available

Although bank branches are closed in these five cities, customers can continue using digital banking services. Mobile banking apps, internet banking and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services remain available for regular transactions.

Customers can use these services to transfer money, check account balances, pay bills and make other payments. However, services that require a branch visit may not be available during the holiday.

Banks across India follow the RBI’s holiday calendar, which includes national holidays, regional festivals and other local observances. All scheduled and non-scheduled banks also remain closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

Bank Holidays in October 2026

October has several bank holidays across different parts of India. The dates vary by state and city, depending on local festivals and special occasions.

Banks across India were closed on October 2 for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. Sundays on October 4, 11, 18 and 25 were also regular bank holidays. October 10 and 24 were the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

On October 10, banks in Bengaluru and Kolkata observed Mahalaya Amavasye. Agartala observed Maha Saptami on October 17.

On October 19, bank branches in several cities closed for festivals such as Dussehra, Maha Navami, Ayudha Pooja and Durga Puja. The affected locations included Agartala, Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Guwahati, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi and Shillong.

October 20 was another major bank holiday in many cities due to Dussehra, Vijaya Dashami and Mahanavami. On October 21, branches in Agartala, Bengaluru, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram observed holidays for Vijaya Dashami and Durga Puja. Gangtok also observed holidays on October 22 and 23 for Durga Puja and Dasain.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in October

Customers should also plan their bank visits around the remaining holidays this month. Bank branches in Shimla will remain closed on October 29 for Karva Chauth. Banks in Ahmedabad will be closed on October 31 to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birthday.

Since bank holidays differ across locations, customers should confirm the dates applicable to their city before visiting a branch. Digital banking services can help customers complete many routine transactions without visiting a bank.