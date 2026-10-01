Bank Holidays in October 2026: Check Full List of Holidays

October 2026 will have several bank holidays across India due to major festivals and national occasions, including Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Durga Puja, Dussehra and Karva Chauth. With multiple festivals falling during the month, bank customers should plan their financial activities in advance to avoid inconvenience.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banks will remain closed on different dates depending on the state and the festival being observed. October 2 will be a nationwide bank holiday for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, while several other dates will see regional bank closures.

Although physical bank branches will remain closed on designated holidays, customers can continue using online banking, mobile banking applications, ATMs and UPI services for most routine transactions.

Bank Holidays in October 2026: Date-Wise List

October 2, 2026 – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

Banks across all states and Union Territories will remain closed on October 2 to mark Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. It is a national holiday observed throughout India.

October 10, 2026 – Mahalaya Amavasya

Banks in Karnataka and Kolkata will observe a holiday on October 10 on account of Mahalaya Amavasya.

October 17, 2026 – Maha Saptami

Banks in Tripura will remain closed on October 17 for Maha Saptami celebrations, which are part of the Durga Puja festivities.

October 19, 2026 – Durga Puja and Maha Navami

On October 19, banks in Tripura, Mizoram, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Meghalaya will remain closed. The holiday will be observed for festivals including Maha Ashtami, Maha Navami, Ayudha Pooja, Durga Puja and Vijaya Dashami, depending on the state.

October 20, 2026 – Dussehra and Vijaya Dashami

October 20 will be one of the major bank holidays of the month, with closures in most states and Union Territories. Banks will remain closed in regions observing Dussehra, Vijaya Dashami, Mahanavami, Ayudha Pooja and Durga Puja.

According to the provided holiday schedule, banks will remain open only in Manipur and Sikkim on this date.

October 21, 2026 – Vijaya Dashami and Durga Puja

Banks in Tripura, Karnataka, Sikkim, Assam, Kerala and West Bengal will remain closed on October 21 to mark Vijaya Dashami and Durga Puja celebrations.

October 22 and 23, 2026 – Durga Puja

Banks in Sikkim will remain closed on October 22 and October 23 as part of the Durga Puja (Dasain) celebrations.

October 26, 2026 – Lakshmi Puja and Other Regional Holidays

Banks in Tripura, Chandigarh, Jammu, Srinagar and Himachal Pradesh will observe a holiday on October 26 for occasions including Lakshmi Puja, Accession Day and Maharishi Valmiki's birthday, as applicable to the region.

October 29, 2026 – Karva Chauth

Banks in Himachal Pradesh will remain closed on October 29 to observe Karva Chauth.

October 31, 2026 – Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday

Banks in Gujarat will observe a holiday on October 31 to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Weekend Bank Holidays in October 2026

Apart from festival-related holidays, banks in India generally remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays.

In October 2026, the second Saturday falls on October 10, while the fourth Saturday falls on October 24. However, the actual branch closure schedule may vary according to the RBI's state-wise holiday calendar.

Digital Banking Services to Continue

Even when bank branches are closed, customers can access most essential banking services through digital platforms. Internet banking, mobile banking and UPI payments will generally remain operational during holidays.

Customers can use these services to transfer money, pay utility bills, check account balances and manage their accounts without visiting a branch. ATMs will also generally be available, subject to cash availability and maintenance.

Customers planning cheque-related transactions, branch visits or other services that require physical assistance should check their local bank's holiday schedule and complete necessary work in advance.

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