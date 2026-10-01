Smit Machchhar: From Textile Engineer to Flydubai Captain

For many people, their childhood dreams eventually shape their careers. But that was not the case for Flydubai captain Smit Machchhar. Becoming a pilot was never part of his early ambitions. He initially wanted to build a career in his family’s textile business.

Machchhar has now attracted widespread attention following the reported incident involving Flydubai flight FZ1073. According to the account provided, he was injured after being attacked by his co-pilot during the flight but continued to handle the emergency and safely land the aircraft, with 174 passengers on board.

His journey from textile engineering and business management to becoming an experienced commercial pilot is also an interesting story.

Smit Machchhar’s Early Life and Education

Smit Machchhar comes from a family involved in the textile business. While growing up, he wanted to contribute to and expand his family’s business. This motivated him to pursue a degree in textile engineering.

He later enrolled at Mumbai’s Welingkar Institute of Management to develop his management and business skills. However, an aviation seminar he attended during his management studies unexpectedly changed his career plans.

At the age of 19, Machchhar developed an interest in aviation after attending the seminar. Until that point, becoming a commercial pilot had not been part of his career plans.

The experience encouraged him to pursue professional pilot training. He subsequently travelled to New Zealand for his aviation training.

From SpiceJet Co-Pilot to Experienced Captain

After completing his pilot training, Machchhar began his professional aviation career with SpiceJet in 2011.

He started flying Boeing 737 aircraft as a co-pilot, including on the Bengaluru-Delhi route. Over the years, he gained extensive experience and progressed to senior positions within the airline.

During his 11-year association with SpiceJet, Machchhar reportedly accumulated more than 6,400 hours as a Pilot-in-Command. He eventually became a senior commander and was appointed as a Line Training Captain in 2020.

Machchhar also gained experience flying different variants of the Boeing 737, including the 737-800 and 737 MAX 8 and 9.

According to the career details provided, he has accumulated around 9,750 hours of flying experience.

In June 2021, Machchhar joined Flydubai as a direct-entry captain, beginning another important phase of his aviation career.

What Smit Machchhar Said About Doctors on Flights

An earlier podcast appearance by Machchhar has also gained attention following the reported emergency.

During the conversation, he discussed the importance of having doctors or nurses among passengers during a flight. He explained that medical professionals could provide valuable assistance if an unexpected medical emergency occurred while an aircraft was in the air.

His comments have since attracted renewed interest because, according to the supplied account, medical professionals among the passengers reportedly helped him after he was injured during the Flydubai incident.

What Happened on Flydubai Flight FZ1073?

According to the account provided, Flydubai flight FZ1073 was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv when an emergency unfolded.

Machchhar was reportedly attacked and stabbed by his co-pilot, who was allegedly attempting to hijack the aircraft. Despite suffering injuries, the captain continued to deal with the situation in the cockpit.

Medical professionals travelling on the aircraft reportedly provided first aid to Machchhar. The assistance helped him continue managing the flight during the emergency.

The aircraft reportedly descended to around 14,000 feet during the incident. Machchhar had also reportedly activated the hijack alert code.

Despite the difficult circumstances, he reportedly managed to land the aircraft safely at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia. The 174 passengers on board were reportedly brought to safety.

Machchhar is reportedly recovering in a hospital in Saudi Arabia following the incident.

From Textile Engineering to the Cockpit

Smit Machchhar’s career journey took an unexpected turn. A young man who initially planned to work in his family’s textile business eventually discovered aviation at the age of 19 and went on to build a career spanning thousands of flying hours.

His reported experience during the Flydubai emergency has once again brought attention to his aviation career, while his earlier comments about medical professionals on flights have also resurfaced.

From studying textile engineering to working with SpiceJet and eventually becoming a Flydubai captain, Machchhar’s professional journey has taken him far beyond the career path he originally imagined.