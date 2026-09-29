Fake AI Video Triggers Tension in Ujjain, 15 Arrested

A misleading AI-generated video circulating on social media reportedly played a major role in triggering unrest in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain. The incident highlights how fabricated digital content can quickly create confusion and tensions when shared widely online.

What Happened in Ujjain?

Tensions reportedly escalated in Ujjain on Monday after a crowd confronted police over claims that a mosque was being demolished. However, officials later clarified that the civic authorities were carrying out road-widening work and had removed only a small section of the structure’s exterior.

According to the information available, the mosque committee had already agreed to the removal of a section measuring around three metres as part of the road development work.

Fake Video Circulated on Social Media

The situation reportedly worsened after digitally manipulated videos began circulating on social media. The clips allegedly showed the mosque as though the entire structure had been demolished.

The misleading visuals prompted people to gather near the site, with the crowd reportedly believing that a major demolition had taken place. The incident subsequently escalated into clashes between protesters and police personnel.

Stones Pelted at Police

As tensions intensified, members of the crowd reportedly threw stones at security personnel, leaving several people injured. Police responded by using a mild lathi charge and tear gas to disperse the gathering and restore order in the area.

Authorities subsequently began investigating the social media content that allegedly contributed to the escalation.

15 People Arrested

Police arrested 15 people in connection with the incident. Among those detained was local political figure Mohsin Ali Khan, who was accused of helping provoke the crowd and disrupt public order.

Authorities have also reportedly identified more than 100 Instagram accounts and social media influencers that shared the allegedly misleading material. Officials are continuing to trace the accounts responsible for creating and initially distributing the fabricated videos.

AI Misuse Raises Fresh Concerns

The incident has once again drawn attention to the risks associated with manipulated digital content. AI-generated images and videos can make fabricated events appear authentic, potentially causing confusion before authorities or fact-checkers have an opportunity to clarify what actually happened.

The Ujjain episode demonstrates how quickly false visuals can spread online and contribute to real-world tensions. Authorities are now focusing on identifying the original creators and distributors of the alleged fake content while working to maintain peace in the area.